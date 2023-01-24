Les rencontres économiques de Washington
CONFERENCE
WHAT: Les rencontres économiques de Washington
WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.
PRICE: Free
RESERVATION: Eventbrite
INFOS: Registration required for access as well as Valid ID. Masks recommended. No parking inside the embassy.
The world is facing a huge amount of crisis. Indeed, following the pandemic, the rising cost of living related to high inflation and the war in Ukraine are illustrating this phenomenon. In addition, uncertainty remains due to monetary policy tightening, constraints on public finance, the threat of recession and the questioning of global value chains. In this context of major upheaval, international relations, particularly between the European Union and the United States, will be crucial elements in overcoming these challenges.
That is why Le Cercle des économistes and the Embassy of France in the United States have joined forces to organise a day of conversation and thoughts on the major economic and financial issues that the world is about to experience.
On this occasion, you will be able to benefit from the views and expertise of Representative Don Beyer (President, Joint Economic Committee), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Chief Economist, IMF), Adam Posen (President, Peterson Institute for International Economics), Stefanie Stantcheva (Harvard Professor, member of Le Cercle des économistes) and Nathaniel Ropes (Professor of Political Economy at Harvard), among many other speakers.