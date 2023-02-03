Valentine’s Extravanganza : Songs of Passion, Freedom, Hope, And Love
CONCERT
WHAT: Valentine’s Extravanganza : Songs of Passion, Freedom, Hope, And Love
WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023 – 7:30 am - 9 pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.
PRICE: $59.00 General Admission (includes a post-concert reception with wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and desserts) + $4.06 Fee
RESERVATION: InstantSeats
INFOS: Registration required for access as well as Valid ID. Masks recommended inside the auditorium. No parking inside the embassy.
The Zingaresca Trio presents a must-see evening of music! The ensemble interweaves classical Eastern European guitar heritage with the best traditions of the Romani and Jewish diaspora, thus blending the sophistication of classical music with the fiery vitality of folk musical expression.
Featuring baritone Anton Belov and guitarists Oleg Timofeyev and Vadim Kolpakov