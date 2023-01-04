Official speeches and statements - January 4, 2023

1. Burma/Myanmar - France condemns in the strongest possible terms the new prison sentence imposed on Aung San Suu Kyi (December 30, 2022) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - December 30, 2022)

France condemns in the strongest possible terms the new seven-year prison sentence imposed today on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi following arbitrary legal proceedings that aim to discredit a democratically elected civilian political figure. This sentence is an additional indication of the military regime’s contempt for the rule of law and the will of the Burmese people, which was freely and unequivocally expressed in the general elections that took place on November 8, 2020.

France reiterates its commitment to seeing the establishment of a political dialogue that includes the democratic opposition, including the National League for Democracy and its historic leaders, which is a crucial prerequisite for any resolution to the crisis.

As was demanded by the UN Security Council in its resolution 2669, France reiterates its call for the immediate, unconditional release of all those who are being arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, as well as its call for an end to the violence committed by Myanmar’s security forces.

France reaffirms its support for the efforts of ASEAN and its Special Envoy as well as those of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.