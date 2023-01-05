Official speeches and statements - January 5, 2023

1. Ukraine - Telephone conversation between Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine - Press release issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 4, 2023)

President Macron spoke on the telephone to Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The Head of State reaffirmed France’s unfailing support for Ukraine to regain its full sovereignty and its territorial integrity. He also reiterated his strong condemnation of the Russian bombardments targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The discussion focused on the terms of military aid to Ukraine. President Zelenskyy thanked France for its effective, long-term support, be it through the delivery of equipment - including ground-to-air defence equipment -, the training of Ukrainian forces or the creation of the special euro200-million fund to enable Ukraine to obtain supplies of materiel.

The Head of State told his counterpart of his decision to extend this aid in response to the needs expressed by Kyiv, delivering French-built light battle tanks for the first time.

The discussion also focused on putting the "Standing with the Ukrainian people" conference held in Paris on 13 December into operation, in order to help Ukraine get through the winter. In this regard, France will deliver 63 high-powered electricity generators and five million LED bulbs in the coming days.

Finally, President Macron reiterated his full support for President Zelenskyy’s proposal for a 10-point peace plan, and voiced his willingness to support Ukraine’s efforts on this basis.

2. Israel/Palestinian Territories - Visit of the Israeli Minister of National Security to al Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount (January 3, 2023) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - January 4, 2023)

France reiterates its concern following the visit of the Israeli Minister of National Security to al Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount on 3 January. It underlines the need to preserve the historic status quo of the Holy Places in Jerusalem and underlines the importance of Jordan’s specific role in this respect. France will condemn any attempt to call it into question and notes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to ensuring its respect.

France also underlines the urgent need to stop the settlement-building policy, which endangers the implementation of a solution of two States, living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States. That is the only solution that can bring fair and lasting peace for the Israelis and Palestinians.

We also restate our great concern in light of the rise in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.(...)