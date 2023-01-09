Official speeches and statements - January 9, 2023

1. Sweden - Statements by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, alongside Mr. Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden (Paris - January 3, 2023)

I’m very pleased to welcome you to Paris today for your first visit to France and for the very first days of this presidency of the Council of the European Union. As well as wishing a happy new year to those people here I haven’t yet seen, I’d like to send my best wishes to you, your family, your people and, in doing so, our Europe. Indeed, I wish this presidency of the Council of the European Union success. And I want to express to you here our wholehearted support for the common agenda of building a more sovereign, greener and more protective Europe, which this presidency has instigated.

The Prime Minister and I are shortly going to be having a meeting with several of our colleagues to talk about the Swedish presidency’s priorities and the major European issues which will take up these six months, including obviously Ukraine, energy, the climate, industry, defence, EU fiscal rules and migration.

More specifically, we’ll begin by talking about our determination to continue responding to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine now that winter is setting in and the Ukrainians need our support more than ever. We’ll also talk about Sweden’s membership of NATO, which I’d like to see completed as soon as possible, together with Finland’s. And I want to repeat this to you here: you can count on France’s support and solidarity.

Our discussions will also focus on our continent’s economic situation, in anticipation of the Council of February 9 and 10, 2023, and following what we debated on December 15 last year. As you know, I’m convinced we need a "Made in Europe" strategy and we need to provide our own response to policy, to both a changing world and a totally legitimate proactive policy on the part of the Americans, but we’ve also got to succeed in protecting Europe’s industrial fabric, creating more jobs, being more competitive and speeding up the production of clean energy by reducing our strategic dependence.

We’ll also go back over the implementation of the Versailles agenda and what we’ve got to address not just in terms of technology but also defence. The dynamic, substantial nature of the relations between our two countries also mirrors these ambitions for Europe. And apart from this presidency, we’ll be talking about our bilateral partnership for innovation and green solutions, forged in 2017 and renewed in 2019, which is proving its worth and has allowed us to develop our cooperation in many fields - the green transition, digital technology and several other subjects -, increase our economic exchanges and generate new investment between our two countries: a vehicle for mutual trust between Sweden and France.

So I’d like us to be able to work on giving our partnership new, very concrete ambitions in areas such as security, space, energy, nuclear energy, forests and health. For the coming years we have to draw up a new bilateral cooperation agenda beyond this common European will.

At any rate, Prime Minister, cher Ulf, thank you for being here in Paris today. I wish the Swedish presidency every success and am glad we can talk about all these issues during our discussion.

Thank you very much.

2. Iran - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - January 5, 2023)

Iran summoned the French Ambassador because of caricatures published by Charlie Hebdo yesterday, which were harshly criticized by the regime. Iran also announced that it wanted to close the French Institute in Tehran. Do you have any comment?

As the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs said this morning, "Press freedom exists in France, unlike in Iran, and it is exercised under the supervision of a judge within the framework of an independent judiciary. That too is something that Iran is perhaps somewhat unfamiliar with."

At this stage, we have received no official information regarding media statements by Iranian officials concerning the closing of the French Institute for Research in Iran (IFRI). It would obviously be regrettable if they were true. The Institute is a hub for culture and discussion, created by the 1983 merger between the French Archeological Delegation in Iran, established in 1897, and the French Institute of Iranian Studies in Tehran, established in 1947 by Henry Corbin.

3. Ukraine - Russia - Germany - Burkina Faso - Iran - Interview given by Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to LCI (excerpts) (Paris - January 5, 2023)

Ukraine/Russia

As we mentioned this morning in "Les Matins LCI", Emmanuel Macron yesterday announced the delivery of tanks to Ukraine by France. It’s the first time Western-designed tanks are going to be supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces. Why this decision, and why now?

Well, it’s a sign of our continued and enhanced support to Ukraine since the autumn. Ukraine, let’s remember, is a country that is being attacked, because in what’s happening there’s an aggressor, Russia, and an aggressee, Ukraine, a country that is suffering and a people that is fighting for its sovereignty, for its independence, for its country’s integrity. And so from the outset, as President Macron said, France took the decision to support this battle for freedom. And we’ve decided to step up our civilian, diplomatic, humanitarian but also military assistance, quite simply to help Ukraine defend itself, through deliveries of materiel in the past, everyone’s heard about the tanks that were requested, through what we’ve already done...

It is indeed a response to a request from the Ukrainians...

R - It’s in response to a request. We always adjust to the needs...

But aren’t you afraid...

And to the Ukrainians’ specific military requests...

It’s nevertheless a new stage. Aren’t you afraid the Russians will see it as an act of co-belligerence? It’s a spectre that’s been raised, a risk that’s been raised since this conflict began. Isn’t it the case now?

It’s not the case, that’s why I reminded you from the outset that there’s an aggressor and an aggressee, and that Ukraine is entitled - according to the United Nations Charter, according to the fundamental principles of international law - is entitled to defend itself, and we have the duty to help it defend itself. Why? Because what’s happening in Ukraine doesn’t concern only the Ukrainians. It’s about the stability of the European continent - war has returned to European soil - but it also profoundly calls into question the principles that allow the rules-based international order to be respected by States. So...

Do you already know when you’ll be delivering tanks, and how many?

Not yet, but I’ll end simply with what’s at stake, which is really this: the world’s stability and organization, under conditions enabling everyone to live in a stable and peaceful environment. So to answer your question, there are always, as you know, not only delays in delivery but also training needs. So in line with what the President announced in the autumn, we’re stepping up our assistance through anti-aircraft defences - those were also mentioned yesterday...

He also says it will be continued...

...[in the conversation] between the President and President Zelenskyy...

Does that also mean new equipment?

Continued and stepped up. Equipment has already been delivered and more will be. And there are then, as always, delays in delivery, but also in training, because like the other European partners, and like other allies, we’re training Ukrainian military personnel.

When we talk about delays, are we talking weeks, are we talking months, days?

A few weeks, but a few weeks can add up to months!

In this arms race, there’s the Ukrainian side, but there’s also Vladimir Putin, who said in a statement yesterday that he was launching mass production of a hypersonic cruise missile, Zircon. "There’s no better weapon in the world," the Russian President explained, and his defence minister even explained that it could overcome any anti-aircraft defence system. The United States says: "It’s propaganda". How do you describe it?

I’d rather not have to pick up on what you’ve said, but when you talk about an arms race I don’t think it accurately describes the situation. Once again, Russia made the choice - while diplomatic talks were under way - made the choice of war, and furthermore it was broadly wrong in its assessments, because it probably thought it could take Ukraine quickly, capture Kyiv in a few days. Not only did that not happen but it’s in difficulty: the Ukrainians have recaptured part of the territory that was invaded and maintain an offensive capability. So Russia made a bad choice, a choice that’s turned out to be a dead end, and it wouldn’t be wise for it to go into overkill. We’re all sending it messages to this effect, as well. The situation is fairly simple: contrary to the basic rules of international law, a sovereign country, Ukraine, was invaded by a neighbour for no reason, and so we must get back to compliance with the rules enabling nations to live together.

But doesn’t it worry you when Vladimir Putin talks about a hypersonic missile? We’re being told, "it’s the most powerful, the highest-performance one" - doesn’t that worry you?

No, it’s rhetoric that isn’t pleasant to hear. What I’m trying to say, and what I’d like to stress, is that there’s this need for de-escalation and not escalation, first of all by the aggressor country, which is Russia, which is still expressing no desire for peace and no special desire to begin negotiations and which, on the contrary, is continuing to talk about the annexation of territories, and is even continuing to talk about the "denazification of Ukraine", which is meaningless. These are untruths. (...)

The French President - when he was at the G20, on the sidelines of the G20 talks - said he’d soon be talking to Vladimir Putin on the telephone. He repeated it publicly twice on TF1 and LCI. To our knowledge, that phone call still hasn’t taken place. Is it scheduled? When and under what terms will it take place?

It’s not scheduled, but it’s possible that they’ll talk to each other. They’ve talked in the past, and it’s useful, and it’s still useful, particularly - and the President reiterated this - in order to try and limit the risk of a nuclear accident around one of Ukraine’s civil nuclear power stations, which is occupied by Russian forces...

In Zaporizhzhia...

...the Zaporizhzhia power station. In a combat zone, a nuclear plant represents a serious danger, and so we’re helping the International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, and its director, Rafael Grossi, who has embarked on this difficult mission, to try and persuade both Russia and Ukraine to establish a protection zone, with the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the withdrawal of all heavy equipment, so as to reduce the considerable risk that currently exists of a nuclear incident or even accident. It was on that basis that President Macron and President Putin talked to each other several times, and they’ll probably have to talk to help the IAEA in its mission, because the weeks are going by, and to echo what you said, not only weeks but months, and because it’s now time to make progress on Mr. Grossi’s proposals.

But is there contact between France and Russia? There’s been no phone call for the moment, you’re confirming that to us. Are you talking to Sergei Lavrov, for example? What level are the talks being held at, if there are talks?

At every level: we have contacts, and we’d like to maintain contacts with Russia, like so many other countries and other international leaders. I’ve had occasion to speak to my counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to cross paths with him at international conferences - you mentioned the G20, for example, in November. And we also have an ambassador in Russia who has interlocutors, who is sometimes called by them and at other times travels around the country, and we have diplomatic contacts. They’re not always simple, if you’ll allow me to add that, but they give us an opportunity to exchange points of view and also pass on messages, make requests and hope to be heard.

So despite everything, as you recalled earlier, in his communiqué, in the phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, and already in his [New Year] greetings on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron did indeed say France wants to support Ukraine all the way to victory. It was said very clearly, perhaps more clearly than some of the French President’s remarks that were misunderstood, badly received, when he spoke on TF1 and LCI and talked about the security guarantees Russia should be given, which aroused controversy and even criticism. Are those remarks now out of date? Has this idea of a security guarantee to Russia been forgotten?

More than ever, and including in yesterday evening’s conversation - you can refer to the account the Ukrainian President gave of it - the question of what comes after the war, which may not be an immediately topical question, is still what everyone is aiming at: returning to peace, and returning to peace because, at some time or other, negotiations will be required for which the conditions don’t currently exist. But yesterday President Zelenskyy, together with President Macron, spoke among other things about the follow-up to his peace plan, the one he set out at the G20 in Indonesia...

That much-talked-about 10-point plan...

...the 10-point plan, which includes a number of demands, and that’s natural - the return of prisoners, the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty - but which also talks about negotiations and dialogue. And so we’re continuing to follow this avenue with the Ukrainians, because after the war there will have to be a dialogue stage that allows the conditions for a fair and lasting peace. That’s not yet happening today, but we must think about it, we must prepare for it, and I’d even say we must build it together with the Ukrainians.

This fair and lasting peace you talk about - those are also the French President’s words. For the people watching us, can you help us perhaps to understand what a fair and lasting peace means? People have a general idea about peace; what’s special about it when it’s fair and lasting? Is it a different way of saying just that: security guarantees will be required for Russia?

That’s quite right, words are important. A peace must be fair, because there can be unfair peace: there can be capitulations, de-facto situations. So the aim of the international community, which supports Ukraine in its legitimate aspiration to regain its sovereignty, is indeed to enable the Ukrainians to define the conditions in which they can envisage peace negotiations, in such a way as to resolve the issues that arise, and to restore normal peace and security conditions in the region, while posing perhaps even broader questions beyond Ukraine, about the security architecture in Europe. That’s still an aim, and it’s still a necessity. So President Macron was right, and he’s talking about it to the Ukrainians, who are talking about it to all their interlocutors.

There’s also the territorial dimension, of course; Emmanuel Macron recalled it...

Of course...

Donbas, Crimea: do you believe that Ukraine will have to recover those two territories, and that the issue is clear?

The issue is clear in terms of international law: those territories are part of Ukraine, are within Ukraine’s internationally-recognized borders. On that basis, it’s up to the Ukrainians to define at what point in the action they’re currently taking - with the help of the whole international community, in particularly with the help of France, its allies and its European partners - at what point the situation is balanced enough to enable them to contemplate peace negotiations. And then it’s up to the negotiations to determine what will be done.

At what point does the question arise of whether or not Ukraine joins NATO and the European Union? Do we make peace first and ask ourselves those questions later, or does it fall within the same framework?

It’s not a current issue. The principle remains that NATO, which is a defensive and not an aggressive alliance...

You’re recalling that for the Russians.

Everyone must be reminded of it, but the point of the alliance is indeed to be defensive. It has an open-door policy. In other words there’s no limit in principle, beyond the geographical framework, of course, which is that of NATO - the North Atlantic - there’s no limit on who could join and who couldn’t join within that geographical framework, which I’ve reminded you of. However, that’s not the issue that is current today, because we’re in another phase, with a war that was unleashed nearly a year ago.

And what about European Union membership?

Well, European Union membership is a possibility that was opened up in June, when the European Council gave Ukraine candidate status after examining the situation and noted that it already met a number of conditions. Next there will be a path, probably quite a long path to take, with the need for numerous reforms, but it’s work that is now under way on both sides, the side of the European Commission and European partners and also the Ukrainian side, which has a programme...

But it doesn’t arise immediately, it’s still a long-term prospect...

But the work is under way. It’s work which, as always, will take some time, but which is under way in practice, with reforms which have been identified and are being pursued, and must be pursued according to a clear timetable with Ukraine.

As you were saying just now, it’s also up to Ukraine to analyse the situation, make its proposals and take its positions. A few days ago the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, also said that what Ukraine can secure from these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation. In other words, does that mean Ukraine must first win the military war in order to make peace and achieve this agreement?

Ukraine must first get back to a better situation. I’m sorry, I always continually come back to the same things: this is a country which was attacked, and part of its territory is being occupied by a foreign power, Russia, which, incidentally, is waging a particularly cruel war, bombarding Ukraine’s civilian facilities and civilians day after day with missiles and drones. That’s no way to wage war, it even constitutes repeated war crimes. So Ukraine must defend itself and get back to a better situation before envisaging peace negotiations, in a situation which allows it to have a number of things to present to Russia, to put on the table, and engage in negotiations.

Your colleague, Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, was saying on this channel with Darius Rochebin on Sunday evening that a new Russian offensive was anticipated. He was talking about a timescale of February-March. What enables the French Government to declare this?

I think on both sides what we’re seeing is that the front lines have hardly moved recently, because winter is gradually setting in, even though the freeze hasn’t yet arrived. So the two armies are in lines which are moving less than in the autumn, and so both can probably try to replenish some of their forces a bit and be in a position to resume an offensive as soon as weather conditions allow. Hence the date of the end of winter/beginning of spring. But it’s military thinking which can be applied to each of the opposing forces. So it’s important in the meantime, and we still have time ahead of us, to try and consolidate the Ukrainian positions, indeed even make it possible for Ukraine to go on scoring a number of points so as to re-establish a situation which allows it to engage in discussions on a better footing.

We were talking earlier about military aid, and there’s going to be a summit on aid which can be provided to Ukraine, held between the European Union and Ukraine in Kyiv on 3 February. Will France be represented over there? Will Emmanuel Macron or you be there?

It’s the European institutions, not all the European countries, which will be at the European Union-Ukraine summit.

So the Commission and the Council.

That’s right, the Commission, the Council and the Ukrainian representatives. As a rule, this alternates between Brussels and Kyiv. The Ukrainians would like it to be Kyiv’s turn. We’ll have to look at what decisions are taken by the European Union and Ukraine in joint agreement, but it isn’t certain today that the security conditions will allow for a summit to be held.

So you’re toning down the announcement made by the Ukrainian party.

It isn’t confirmed anyway, but it’s a proposal which Ukraine has made, of course.

France/Germany

The Franco-German couple, which has also been a driving force in Europe for years, has come under a bit of flak. A Franco-German Council of Ministers scheduled for October was cancelled...

Postponed.

Yes, cancelled back then, it will take place...

Postponed!

It will indeed take place on 22 January, which isn’t a day chosen by chance of course: it historically celebrates Franco-German friendship, the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty. Does that mean the quarrel is completely behind us, that now the Franco-German couple is the driving force of Europe and is back in its full honeymoon period?

It is, and remains as such, and you know perfectly well that France and Germany have a special responsibility because of history, which compels us in our efforts to continue building Europe. The summit wasn’t cancelled, it was postponed, and was postponed...

That rarely happens, it’s rare.

Yes, but we needed to be sufficiently clear-sighted to realize that we hadn’t done enough work to hold a summit endorsing a number of specific points in various ministerial areas, subject by subject...

Because there was disagreement.

But also clearly expressing, for us and our partners, this desire of France and Germany to put their relations at the service of a stronger, more powerful Europe which better fulfils its sovereignty capacities. And so since October, we’ve done a lot of work: firstly, Chancellor Scholz came to Paris on 26 October, the day planned for the summit, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne went to Berlin, the ministers paid visits - I hosted my counterpart, many of my minister colleagues also went to Germany...

So everything’s OK.

Not only do I think everything’s OK, but you’ll see [this] on January 22, the anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, which rebuilt the Franco-German relationship on new foundations, when the Franco-German Council of Ministers and also a Defence Council will be held - as is the tradition -, and then a number of ceremonies marking the importance of that event. In the meantime, I’ll be going to Africa next week with my colleague and friend Annalena Baerbock. We’ll be travelling to Ethiopia together to consolidate the peace agreement which has finally been reached, and lend our support to what the African Union is doing.

So, speak with one voice.

We’ll be together also after 22 January, because we’ll be going to the Foreign Affairs Council together, which will follow in Brussels the next day.

So this harmony is on show.

We’ve done a great deal of work.

Burkina Faso

(...) After Mali, after the Central African Republic, there’s one country - Burkina Faso - where anti-French feeling is being expressed; the Burkina Faso Government has sent a letter asking for the French Ambassador to leave. Again, can you indeed confirm that point, and does that mean that the French Ambassador is going to come back to France, as the local authorities are calling for?

Well, you saw that the Quai d’Orsay yesterday confirmed that we had received a letter, the content of which was unusual, which instead encouraged another ambassador to be appointed. I won’t disclose the terms of it, because we don’t have to, and I don’t think an answer should be given publicly to a letter which is, incidentally, still private. I want to voice my support, our support, to our ambassador, and also to all the embassy team, who are doing a remarkable job under what you know are tough conditions...

With anti-French feeling...

There was a coup, and anti-French discourse is sometimes spread in an organized, methodical way - there are forces at work and you know which ones -, aimed at establishing...

...with the presence of Wagner too, in Africa...

...with, potentially, links, we can imagine, yes, between this anti-French campaign and Wagner, which is a company of mercenaries, which is committing atrocities, which isn’t providing the country with stability but, on the contrary, predation, insecurity and violence.

Iran

(...) In international news, there’s also Iran’s protest at cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo, which are deemed insulting to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei. The Iranian Government doesn’t believe this can continue without an effective, firm response because, precisely, from their point of view, "the French Government is going too far and has definitely chosen the wrong path", they’re saying. What’s your answer?

Quite simply that the bad policy is the one being followed by Iran, which carries out acts of violence against its own people, but also practises a hostage policy, which is particularly shocking. So let’s simply remember that in France, press freedom exists, unlike what goes on in Iran, and that it is exercised under the control of a judge, as part of an independent justice system - this is something else which Iran probably isn’t very familiar with. Moreover, under French law we don’t have the concept of blasphemy, and so I think it would be reasonable to think more effectively about the legal framework in which you and all your colleagues, as journalists, exercise the freedom of expression which goes with your job. (...)

4. Maritime security - Publication of the MICA Center’s annual report on maritime security - Press release of the Ministry of the French Armed Forces (Paris - January 9, 2023)

For the fourth consecutive year, the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center (MICA Center) has published an annual review on maritime security. This report identifies and characterises the events recorded during the year 2022 that affect maritime security worldwide.

Based in Brest and placed under the direct authority of the Deputy Chief of the French Navy’s operations staff, the MICA Center collects and relays useful information to all actors in the field of maritime industry. Its purpose is to process maritime security data worldwide.

The decline in maritime piracy and robbery that began in 2021 continued this year. In 2022, the MICA Center recorded 300 incidents, which represents a decrease around 5% compared to 2021. This decrease is due in particular to a noteworthy drop in piracy events, while acts of robbery are stable or even increasing in some areas of the world.

Although the Gulf of Guinea is still viewed as one of the most dangerous areas in the world, due in particular to the pirates’ mode of action, until mid-December the region saw only a very low number of piracy incidents. However, vigilance remains key in this region of the world, which is still affected by all the security threats in maritime areas

In the Indian Ocean, in the Gulf of Guinea and in South East Asia, robbery has not followed this general trend. On the contrary, the MICA Center has recorded an increasing number of acts of theft in these regions. Thefts from anchorage areas or traffic separation schemes continue, in most cases without violence. It is likely that the global economic crisis will only exacerbate this trend in these already unstable and less-policed areas.

Drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling remain a major concern for the maritime industry in all areas of the world. However, current geopolitical events have highlighted other threats to maritime space, such as those to undersea cables and pipelines or cyber risks affecting ships and port infrastructures.

[source: Ministry of the French Armed Forces]