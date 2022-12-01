This event is organized by Villa Albertine - Washington DC.

A recent addition to the DC music scene, pianist Ruti Abramovitch is joined by Chicago colleagues, John Sharp, principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony, and violinist Liba Shacht, Lyric Opera of Chicago, to perform an all-French program which includes the beautiful piano trio by Ravel as well as sonatas by Leclair and Faure.

All you need to know... WHAT: Leclair, Faure, and Ravel | Chamber Music Concert WHEN: Thursday, March 30th , 2023 – 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission : 35 dollars

Student : 15 dollars RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Please note that a government-issued ID is required to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are recommended during the concert. When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.

PROGRAM

Jean-Marie Leclair - Sonata for violin and piano No. 3 in D major, Op.9

Gabriel Faurè- Sonata for violin and piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13

INTERMISSION

Maurice Ravel - Piano trio in A minor

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Liba Shacht, violin

Upon the recommendation of Isaac Stern, violinist Liba Shacht made her New York City debut to glowing reviews: “Miss Shacht delights in her nimble technique, and virtuosic display pieces...present few obstacles,” wrote The New York Times. Ms. Shacht is an avid performer of chamber music. She has participated in the Aspen Music Festival and the Marlboro Music Festival, where she performed with Rudolf Serkin and members of the Guarneri Quartet, as well as the chamber music series at the 92nd Street “Y” in New York. She is a member of the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as principal second violin of the Grant Park Symphony. Ms. Shacht frequently performs with her husband, cellist John Sharp.

John Sharp, cello

Praised as “an absolutely superb cellist” by the Chicago Tribune, John Sharp is the principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a top prizewinner of the Tchaikovsky International Cello Competition. An active chamber musician, John Sharp has participated at the festivals of Marlboro, Santa Fe, Vail, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has recorded Tchaikovsky’s "Souvenir de Florence" with the Vermeer Quartet, and has performed in chamber music concerts with Mitsuko Uchida, Pinchas Zukerman, Yo-Yo Ma, Emmanuel Ax, and Christoph Eschenbach. He is currently a professor of cello at Roosevelt University.

Ruti Abramovitch, piano

Known for her lyrical and colorful tone, pianist Ruti Abramovitch is a highly sought-after soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. Ruti lived in Chicago for the past decade, performing at some of the city’s most notable concert halls such as Symphony Center, The Art Institute of Chicago, Preston-Bradley Hall at the Cultural Center, and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, IL.