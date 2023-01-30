This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

JANUARY 6TH is the complete story of the attack on the Capitol told by those who witnessed the chaos first-hand. The movie is an in-depth examination of the event from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack.

All you need to know... WHAT: January 6th WHEN: Monday, January 30, 2023 – 7pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: 5 and 10 dollars RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Registration required for access as well as Valid ID. Masks recommended inside the auditorium. No parking inside the embassy.

Emmy and Peabody winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (“9/11,” “November 13: Attack on Paris,” “The Presidents Gatekeepers”) examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack. It’s an apolitical story of resilience and bravery that features Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the DC Police Chief, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and over 50 Senators, Representatives, staffers from both sides of the aisle, and police officers as they reveal their first-hand experience of the attack. It is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers. No documentary has so extensively used never-before-seen footage from both outside and inside the Capitol during the attack, accessing images from independent, professional, and amateur filmmakers.