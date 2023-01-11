Official speeches and statements - January 11, 2023

1. Brazil - Attack on the democratic institutions - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - January 8, 2023)

France utterly condemns the violence that is under way, targeting three institutions of Brazilian democracy: Congress, the Presidency of the Republic and the Supreme Court.

These attacks are an unacceptable challenge to the result of a democratic election, won unequivocally on 30 October 2022 by Mr Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took up his post as President of the Federal Republic of Brazil on 1 January. The will of the Brazilian people, who made their sovereign choice, must be respected.

France expresses its support for the democratically-elected President Lula and his government. It assures the Brazilian people of its solidarity.

2. Iran - France condemns new executions of demonstrators - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - January 7, 2023)

France utterly condemns today’s executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 22, and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, 39, who were sentenced to death after taking part in the demonstrations in Iran.

It reiterates its steadfast opposition to the death penalty, everywhere and in all circumstances, and its commitment to the worldwide abolition of this unjust and inhuman punishment.

These appalling executions add to the many other serious and unacceptable violations of basic rights and freedoms committed by the Iranian authorities. France has denounced them many times, in public and directly to the Iranian authorities, as well as with its partners in the European Union, which has adopted sanctions against the violent crackdown in Iran, carried out in breach of Iran’s international commitments on human rights.

The execution of demonstrators cannot take the place of a response to the Iranian people’s legitimate aspirations for freedom. The Minister said this to her Iranian counterpart on December 20.

Together with its European Union partners, France calls on the Iranian authorities to halt these executions and heed the Iranian people’s legitimate aspirations.

3. Iran - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - January 10, 2023)

(...)

What is France’s position on the possible designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force have already been the target of several European sanctions since 2010 due to their involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In addition, last October the EU imposed sanctions on a number of IRGC leaders for their role in the brutal crackdown against protesters in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

France is committed to preventing impunity for those responsible for the crackdown in Iran. As this crackdown is still ongoing, France is working with its European partners on new sanctions measures, without ruling anything out ahead of time.

4. European affairs - Interview given by Mme Laurence Boone, Minister of State for Europe, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to France Info (excerpts) (Paris - January 4, 2023)

(...)

We can see that over the past year Russia has sold, exported, 45% less oil. That’s obviously a severe blow to its cash register. Are you convinced the sanctions are effective? Not regarding oil, but the other sanctions? There have been nine European packages.

In fact, I was going to say it’s one package: not only is military, financial and humanitarian support [to Ukraine] required but also sanctions. The effectiveness of sanctions isn’t immediate, we know: the effectiveness is in the medium term, it’s about depriving Russia of the means to wage war and the means...

But what are your main indicators for measuring the effectiveness of sanctions?

What it [Russia] imports: it’s no longer importing hi-tech equipment; it’s no longer able to repair cars; it can no longer fly planes; weapons are a genuine worry. So that’s the effectiveness. And it’s also obviously the pressure being put on Russian companies, which are employing less, producing less and investing less. So yes, it’s working. What’s also working, as you can see, is military support. The number of weapons from both the United States and Europe, including France, which have reached Ukrainian territory, is enabling them to resist. Let me remind you that people were talking about a war that would last a few days or a few weeks, and Russia would have secured victory... (...) And here we are 10 months later, and the Ukrainians are defending their positions with the unfailing support of Europe and the United States. (...)

And isn’t today precisely the moment to increase that support even further? Is it a discussion you’re having, given that Russia is in a vulnerable position, having trouble advancing or even holding its positions in Ukraine? Are we going to start talking of giving [Ukraine] some weapons that we haven’t given for the moment, to try and give Ukraine a boost right now, or, on the contrary... Because we hear slightly ambivalent messages sometimes from Emmanuel Macron, in other words he talks about security guarantees for Russia in the event of negotiations... We don’t know what the ultimate goal is: is it to push towards more negotiations, or on the contrary must we really arm [Ukraine] to reconquer the whole territory?

There are two things: first of all, as President Macron has said, peace will be made on Ukraine’s conditions; it’s made by respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and when the Russians have withdrawn, and when Ukraine wants. I don’t think you can be clearer than he’s been. The second thing: should we increase the support? Well, we’re doing that all the time, because throughout this winter you’ve had the training of 7,000 Ukrainians - 2,000 of them on French territory - in weapons that are more technologically advanced, and the United States, Europe and France have increased the level of what’s being delivered to Ukraine. For example, we’ve delivered ground-to-air anti-drone missiles recently, so I think we’re adapting, we’re adjusting and we’re supporting Ukraine by increasing its capacity to resist and to regain its positions. (...)

5. United Nations - UNOWAS - Statement by Mrs. Isis Jaraud-Darnault, Political coordinator of the permanent mission of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 10, 2023)

[translation from French]

Mr. President,

I would like to thank Deputy Special Representative Giovanie Biha and the President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray for their briefings.

France welcomes the democratic advances that marked 2022 in West Africa, with the holding of legislative elections in The Gambia and Senegal, the progress of political dialogue in Côte d’Ivoire, and the preparation underway for the upcoming elections in 2023, particularly in Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau.

Unfortunately, three countries in the region have still not yet restored constitutional order. France welcomes ECOWAS’ efforts to obtain a clear commitment from the authorities of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali on the length of the transition and the holding of credible and transparent elections.

In this context, the United Nations has a crucial role to play. I would like to pay tribute to the excellent work conducted by Special Representative Mahamat Saleh Annadif and the Deputy Special Representative. We hope that the appointment of a new Special Representative and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel can take place without delay.

I would also like to reiterate here the important role of the UN Resident Coordinators deployed in the region.

UNOWAS and all the UN country teams play a more important role than ever in assisting political transitions along with ECOWAS, while intervening in major factors for peace such as respect for human rights, the fight against impunity, the response to humanitarian needs, development, the opening up of civic space and freedom of the press, the participation of women, and the response to climate change. For all these reasons, France supports the Secretary-General’s recommendation to renew UNOWAS mandate for three years.

My last comment concerns security. France would like to emphasize the dramatic results of the model proposed by the Wagner mercenary group, which has demonstrated its total ineffectiveness in the fight against terrorism. In addition to this, the destructive effects of its action are obvious. This group has already been guilty of numerous human rights violations. We have seen this in Moura, Mali, with more than 300 civilian victims. We should also recall the plundering of natural resources in the countries where this group is deployed.

Mr. President,

It is clear that security is a major issue for the region, but we cannot respond to it with brutal, rogue or partial responses. France reiterates its full support for the collective initiatives led by the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, the G5 Sahel, the Accra initiative, and the Yaoundé architecture for maritime security. France and the European Union will continue to be leading partners in these initiatives.

I also reaffirm our support for the high-level panel on the Sahel led by President Issoufou. We hope that it will put forward innovative proposals.

France will continue to lend its assistance to countries in the region that request it, within a framework that respects international law.

Finally, I would like to reiterate our long-standing support for the African Union’s request for predictable and sustainable funding for its peace operations, including through UN assessed contributions. This topic will be raised by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna during her visit to Addis Ababa this week, together with her German counterpart.

Thank you.

6. United Nations - Syria - Adoption/Renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism - Explanation of vote by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations to the Security Council (New York - January 9, 2023)

Mr. President,

The renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism was essential, as it remains a vital mechanism for millions of Syrians.

I salute the efforts of Ireland and Norway, as well as Brazil and Switzerland, to achieve such a renewal, which allows the mechanism to continue until next July. France voted in favor of this text to welcome this consensus.

However, humanitarian actors would have needed a mandate of at least 12 months and the opening of a second crossing point to ensure more satisfactory delivery of humanitarian aid to the population. Ensuring sustainable and unhindered access is a prerequisite for effective assistance to the population.

The needs in Syria remain immense and the situation continues to deteriorate. This Council must live up to its responsibilities.

France’s mobilization remains intact. Our position and that of our European partners is clear: we are continuing our support in response to the needs of the population. Furthermore, we recall that any change in the position of France and the European Union regarding normalization, reconstruction and the lifting of sanctions is conditional on the regime’s commitment to a credible and inclusive political process, in accordance with Resolution 2254, adopted unanimously by this Council.

Thank you.