Official speeches and statements - March 20, 2023

1. North Korea - G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement on the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea (Paris, 19/03/2023)

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea’s March 16 launch of yet another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which undermines regional and international peace and security.

Since last year, North Korea has intensified its escalatory actions through a record number of ballistic missile launches and its continued irresponsible and destabilizing rhetoric regarding the use of nuclear weapons. Earlier this year, North Korea publicly stated its intent to further expand and enhance its unlawful nuclear and missile programs.

We reiterate our demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner and fully comply with all obligations under the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs). North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. We urge North Korea to engage in meaningful diplomacy toward denuclearization and accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by Japan, the United States, and the Republic of Korea.

We deeply regret to see the stark contrast between the frequency of North Korea’s repeated blatant violations of UNSCRs and the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) corresponding inaction because of some members’ obstruction. North Korea’s reckless behavior demands a swift and unified response by the international community, including further significant measures by the UNSC. We call on all UN Member States to fully and effectively implement all UNSCRs, and for the UNSC Members to follow through on their commitments.

The G7 remains concerned about the dire humanitarian situation in North Korea and is committed to working with all relevant partners toward the goal of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to upholding the rules-based international order./.

2. NATO - Announcement by Turkey and Hungary of their intention to ratify Finland’s accession protocol to NATO - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, 17/03/2023)

The announcement by Turkey and then Hungary of their intention to proceed with ratification of Finland’s accession protocol to NATO is an important signal which France welcomes and calls to be translated into action as soon as possible.

France has, since they expressed it, supported Sweden and Finland’s decision to join the Atlantic Alliance, jointly and without delay. The two countries have significant military capabilities that are interoperable with NATO. Their membership will therefore contribute significantly to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and of the allies.

Now that war has returned to European soil, strengthening the Atlantic Alliance is in the interest of all its members. France therefore expects Turkey and Hungary also to ratify Sweden’s accession protocol without further delay, so that NATO can welcome the two new allies to the Vilnius summit in July 2023./.

3. Russia - Fight against impunity - Issuing of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court against Mr Vladimir Putin and Ms Maria Lvova-Belova - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris, 17/03/2023)

France notes that the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

The Court considers that sufficient evidence exists to establish their involvement in the deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.

The Court, which launched its investigation on 2 March at the request of some 40 States, including all the European Union Member States under the French EU presidency, acts with full independence. It considers that these acts constitute war crimes and therefore cannot go unpunished.

True to its long-standing commitment to combat impunity, France will continue to lend its support to the essential work of the international courts to ensure that those responsible for all the crimes committed in Ukraine are held accountable. It is providing its full support to the ICC and the Ukrainian courts working towards this goal./.

4. United Nations - Ukraine - Humanitarian situation - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 17/03/2023)

=Translation from French=

Mr. President,

I wish to thank Mr. Griffiths for his briefing.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine is being waged in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and of all the treaties protecting civilians. The United Nations General Assembly once again condemned this aggression clearly and overwhelmingly on February 23.

For a year, millions of Ukrainian men and women have been victims of the abuses committed by the Russian armed forces and their Wagner proxies. They have killed, injured thousands of civilians, tortured and raped, forced millions from their homes, deported children, deliberately targeted civilian infrastructures including schools, hospitals and energy facilities. The United Nations has documented these large-scale violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.

France takes note of the arrest warrants issued today by the judges of the International Criminal Court at the request of the Prosecutor against President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The Court believes there is sufficient evidence to establish their involvement in the deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.

Russia has sought to weaken the resistance of the Ukrainian people, in particular when the country was entering winter. Today, 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite this, the Ukrainian people continue to show admirable determination and courage. To support them, we organized the "Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" conference in Paris on December 13, which raised more than one billion euros to meet their urgent needs.

Russia must allow humanitarian actors access to civilian populations, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Those responsible for abuses must be held accountable before Ukrainian courts and before the International Criminal Court, whose investigations we support.

Mr. President,

The Russian aggression against Ukraine is having significant negative repercussions throughout the world, for which Russia alone is responsible. By attacking Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure and restricting maritime exports, Russia is seeking to instrumentalize the vulnerabilities of certain third countries to price fluctuations or grain supplies.

In order to limit the worsening of global food insecurity and malnutrition caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the United Nations Secretary General facilitated the conclusion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July. This initiative has produced the expected effects. As the Secretary-General recalled last Monday, the FAO food price index, which had reached record levels in March 2022, has decreased for 10 months in a row. Since its signing, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has facilitated the export of more than 24 million tons of grain. 55% of these exports were intended for developing countries.

There must be no blackmail over the extension of the Initiative. Ukrainian grain exports by sea must continue unhindered in order to tackle global food insecurity. Here, we commend the commitment of the Secretary General and the contribution of Turkey.

France will also continue to rally alongside its European partners to ensure the implementation of "Solidarity Lanes", which have allowed export of more than 29 million tons of grain and other food products by land and water. France also welcomes the Ukrainian grain donations as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, to which we have contributed.

Mr. President,

In the face of this aggression with unbearable consequences for the civilian population, France’s humanitarian, military and financial support to Ukraine will continue as long as necessary.

We will continue to make the necessary efforts, side by side with Ukraine, to achieve peace. This is the rationale behind our support for the "Peace Plan" presented by President Zelensky at the G20 summit, which is a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Thank you./.

5. United Nations - DPRK - Joint Statement on behalf of Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States (New York, 20/03/2023)

Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemn in the strongest possible terms the DPRK’s March 15 intercontinental ballistic missile launch. This was the DPRK’s second ICBM launch in 2023, and we witness yet another ballistic missile launch on March 18. We are witnessing an unprecedented number of DPRK ballistic missile launches.

We cannot accept these launches as business as usual. This growing crisis threatens not only the region but global peace and stability. Each of these launches violate multiple Security Council resolutions. These unlawful launches jeopardize the safety of maritime and aviation travel and pose a clear threat to the global nonproliferation regime.

It is time the Security Council speaks again with one voice and sends a strong message to the DPRK to refrain from conducting further launches using ballistic missile technology and from a seventh nuclear test, and to cease ongoing nuclear activities. Instead, we implore the DPRK to accept one of our many offers of dialogue. And we urge all Member States to join us in sending this message.

We also demand that the DPRK comply with its obligations under numerous Security Council resolutions and abandon its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible way. We call on all Member States to fully and expeditiously implement the Security Council resolutions, and for Council members to follow through on their commitments.

The DPRK has carried out this unprecedented spate of launches with impunity and in the absence of Council action. We remain committed to diplomacy, and to that end the Security Council must overcome its prolonged silence and speak out against the DPRK’s destabilizing violations. The DPRK is testing the Council’s resolve and purpose, and the Council must act./.