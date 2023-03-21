Official speeches and statements - March 21, 2023

1. Foreign policy - Interview given by Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to the weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (excerpt) (Paris, 19/03/2023)

Ukraine/Russia

What’s your reaction to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin?

A - This decision is extremely important because it means anyone responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity will be held accountable, whatever their status or rank. As an independent international court, the ICC says there can be no impunity. From now on, no link in the chain can think he’ll escape justice, and this should make a lot of people think hard - at least, I hope so. So it’s a decision that may change the course of events.

This work by the international courts is essential. The abductions and deportations of children are appalling, we’ve denounced them publicly, I’ve done so myself, and too many atrocities are being committed by Russia in Ukraine day after day. France is supporting the Court, just as it’s helping the Ukrainian courts by sending specialized teams onto the ground to document acts of violence and identify victims. It’s one of the States that referred matters to the ICC last year, and on 22 September 2022 I had the honour of chairing the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council devoted to the fight against impunity for the crimes committed in Ukraine, inviting the Prosecutor, Karim Khan. There’s no peace without justice.

Do you approve of the decision announced on Friday by the Slovak and Polish authorities to deliver MiG-29 bombers to the Ukrainian army?

A - Anything that helps Ukraine is useful because it’s in a self-defence situation. Countries that have Soviet equipment which the Ukrainians are already familiar with were able to take this decision. For our part, what the Ukrainians are asking us for as a priority today is ammunition, anti-aircraft defence and maintenance. Russia is firing nearly 10,000 shells a day, and this Russian offensive shouldn’t be spoken about in the future tense, it’s under way. To counter it, Ukraine must be able to resist with resources available now.

What will you, the foreign ministers of the 27 in Brussels, decide to that effect on Monday?

A - To increase the effectiveness of our ammunition deliveries, we’ll be establishing a new mechanism using the European Peace Facility, a fund that was replenished at the end of 2022, to speed up supplies by States, which will have their expenditure reimbursed in this way, to enable grouped purchases to secure lower prices from manufacturers and help bolster high-quality mass production capability. This plan will be submitted for validation to the heads of State at their summit on 23 and 24 March.

Is France banning itself from delivering fighter planes to Ukraine?

A - Poland and Slovakia have done what they’ve deemed useful, but on the basis of a different situation, because they have planes that the Ukrainians will easily be able to take charge of. This may be the case for others in future, but for us, the French, we’re addressing the needs of Ukraine as they’ve been expressed to us. But as far as the principle is concerned, the President and Armed Forces Minister have said nothing is off the table.

A survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) published this week shows that French people are divided into three thirds: in favour of peace as soon as possible even if it means territorial concessions being made to Russia, in favour of a continuation of the war until Ukraine has regained its sovereignty, and one-third who don’t know or are undecided. Isn’t that worrying for you?

A - It’s clear there are questions over the duration of the war and the conditions for ending the war. The fundamental challenge in this war is to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter, of an international system enabling people to live in security. Everything else follows from this. So we must help Ukraine regain its sovereignty, which doesn’t prevent a second phase of dialogue and negotiation, which President Zelenskyy said he was ready for in a peace plan presented last November. Today it’s Russia that is refusing to consider negotiating, not Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin is showing no sign of changing his stance. In the meantime, we must help Ukraine into a position of strength that makes Russia realize it’s at a dead end militarily and diplomatically. Defeating Russia militarily is the surest way to bring peace.

Isn’t the incident with the US drone in the Black Sea this week a sign that this war can degenerate very quickly if we’re not careful?

A - That Russian move was reckless and dangerous at the very least, because it occurred in international airspace, which must remain freely accessible. Anything that seeks to limit that access will pose a real problem. The United States was right to give priority to the path of dialogue with Russia on the issue, including at the highest level, to prevent this kind of incident from recurring. But the Russian decision to decorate the two pilots behind the manoeuvre isn’t a conciliatory gesture.

The agreement to enable Ukraine to continue exporting grain to the rest of the world was due to be extended automatically yesterday, but Russia accepted it for only two months. How do you interpret that?

A - We’d like this agreement to continue because it’s allowed nearly 25 million tonnes of grain to be exported by sea - nearly as much as the volume exported by land in lorries, barges and trains. It’s essential for this production to continue being shipped all over the world, and so it’s not desirable for Russia to try and impose new conditions on the agreement and keep blackmailing global food security in this way. Africa and Asia could have free access to this grain and fertilizer if Russia hadn’t unleashed the war, or if it ended it. Contrary to what Russian propaganda says, it’s not European countries which are the first to benefit from these Ukrainian exports, but China.

Russia/China

What are you expecting from Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow tomorrow?

A - In our recent contacts to prepare for President Macron’s upcoming visit to China at the beginning of April, and through my talks with the new Chinese Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi and with State Councillor Wang Yi when he visited Paris in mid-February, we noted that China is still taking a balanced position and calling for respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter. That’s also the first point of the 12-point text that the Chinese Foreign Ministry submitted last month, and it’s crucial. So I hope that in Moscow the Chinese President will maintain the same priority of respect for this principle, for the inviolability of borders and for States’ territorial sovereignty. China is also very committed to stability, and it sees any sudden disruption to balance as unfavourable. This war in Ukraine isn’t in its interest. President Macron will emphasize this search for stability during his visit to Beijing, in a demanding dialogue with the Chinese President. He’ll also broach the issue of human rights, but we won’t give any public details, so as to help the people and cases concerned as effectively as possible.

NATO

On Friday, Turkey lifted its veto on Finland’s accession to NATO, but still not on Sweden’s. Doesn’t that weaken the Alliance’s unity in the same stroke?

A - The Finnish and Swedish applications were conceived and presented together in response to the danger posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine to security in Europe. Membership of an organization like NATO brings with it rights to enjoy the Alliance’s protection, but also obligations. One of those is to contribute to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. Since Finland and Sweden would greatly contribute to this and to strengthening the European pillar within NATO, we expect Turkey to fulfil its duties. This also applies to Hungary, a member of the EU and NATO, so that it keeps its promise to ratify in time. You can’t play with collective security to further other interests. That’s not how an alliance works.

Disinformation

During his visit to the Quai d’Orsay on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron talked about the urgent battle of influence France must fight in order to counter the powers’ narratives. What stage are you at with this, in terms of resources and methods?

A - We have to admit that we were behind. So we’ve created new tools for ourselves. We now detect IT attacks much more quickly, thanks to our network of embassies and to resources we’ve developed ourselves. This enables us to design responses faster, which are also better adapted. For example, last October we were able to deny effectively that the former Burkinabé president had taken refuge at the French Embassy, which enabled us to avoid riots targeting it. People with new skills have been recruited and new financial resources allocated and set to increase. These teams conduct monitoring in several languages to enable us to react very quickly. We also have a much greater social-media presence than in the past, here in Paris and in all our embassies, to actively disseminate our messages, what we do and what we think, because you have to go beyond merely responding. And finally, together with Reporters Without Borders and other NGOs, we’re helping free, independent, quality media organizations to exist in countries where the political ecosystem isn’t favourable to them. The best antidote to manipulation is a free and quality press.

But influence isn’t only about combating rumours. How can France’s image abroad be presented more effectively?

A - By plunging right into the information arena. We have to be present wherever audiences are, both on social media and on traditional media, and in every language. For example, our former ambassador to Lebanon and the Emirates, Patrice Paoli, communicates in Arabic every day, on Twitter and on our website, to explain our policy and our commitments in the Arab world. We also have an ambassador for public diplomacy in Africa, Anne-Sophie Avé, one of whose missions is to correct the anti-French propaganda on the continent. On Ukraine, we mobilized 80 of our embassies on 24 February to disseminate on their social media and websites the reasons for our support to the Ukrainians and our condemnation of Russian war crimes. President Macron told us on Thursday that we have to go further than the traditional military, economic and cultural influence, go and seek more “intimate" relationships with the countries and peoples where France is represented. That doesn’t mean traditional partnerships must be abandoned. Being influential also means taking action and building bridges. I haven’t seen Russia getting involved in building hospitals, schools, power stations or water distribution networks in Africa, or trying to network with young people, sportspeople, cultural stakeholders or the creators of African start-ups. France will continue to do so. We’ve also just created a fund available to our ambassadors on the ground to finance local projects of under euro1 million without going through the excessively slow administrative circuits that previously existed for this kind of help for initiatives. To be influential, you must have a positive impact on people’s lives and let people know about it. It’s about doing and letting people know. (...)./.

2. United Nations - DPRK - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 20/03/2023)

=Translation from French=

Mr. President,

I thank Mr. Jenča for his briefing.

In the past, every intercontinental missile launch resulted in condemnation by this Council, and a call for compliance with the Council’s unanimously adopted resolutions. Yet, for over a year, and in the face of the multiplication of launches, we have remained disunited and silent. And I say this gravely: inaction cannot become the norm on this issue.

Mr. President,

Let us remember what is at stake: an ICBM such as the Hwasong-17 threatens the security of all members of this Council. It can hit every continent. It is capable of carrying the nuclear warheads that the DPRK possesses and continues to produce. But the ICBM is only part of the problem. Short-range missiles, such as those fired yesterday, are produced in series. The regime has announced its desire to continue launching them into the Pacific. To this we need to add frank nuclear rhetoric and the probable preparation of a seventh nuclear test.

Let us be clear, each of these provocations defies the authority of this Council and violates its resolutions. Our division offers the DPRK some cover. The question before us is very simple: can this Council accept that the DPRK becomes a nuclear state? France will not accept it.

France will not accept it, because to do nothing today means trivializing nuclear proliferation. It means accepting that tomorrow, proliferation crises will multiply elsewhere in the world.

Mr. President,

Given these provocations, the priority is to resume dialogue, without preconditions. Proposals in this direction have been put forward; it is up to the DPRK’s authorities to seize them, and to States in the region to encourage them. Our objective remains unchanged: complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK.

This Council must enforce its own decisions. That is the minimum. In order to stop escalation, we must fully implement all international sanctions adopted unanimously and fight against all forms of circumvention.

These new provocations require a united and determined response from the international community.

France will spare no effort to ensure that this Council fulfills its responsibilities.

Thank you./.

3. United Nations - Integrating the human rights of LGBTI persons into the Council’s mandate for maintaining international peace and security - Statement by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, Deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council, Arria-formula meeting (New York, 20/03/2023)

=Translation from French=

Madam President,

I wish to thank the Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Victor Madrigal, as well as Artemis Akbary and Maria Susana Peralta for their briefings.

I would also like to thank the United States for convening this meeting on an issue to which France attaches the greatest importance, and which we are only addressing for the second time in this Council, as you recalled, Madam President.

As we have just heard, there is still too much violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As we know, in conflict situations, these are often dramatically increased.

The protection, throughout the world, of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people, including their sexual and reproductive rights and health, is a priority for France. Last October, the President of the Republic appointed an ambassador dedicated to the rights of LGBT+ people, Mr. Jean-Marc Berthon, and we are also very proud to be a member of the United Nations LGBTI Core Group since its creation in 2008.

France deplores the fact that in too many countries, LGBT+ people continue to be victims of violence, including sexual violence - as previously stated -, torture, arbitrary detention, harassment, discrimination and, in the most serious cases, murder. These actions are most often committed with impunity, with lack of appropriate action by the relevant authorities.

To this day, homosexuality is still criminalized in nearly 70 states, including a dozen in which the death penalty is foreseen. In other states, basic rights and freedoms of LGBT+ people are restricted and no provisions exist to protect them from discrimination and hate speech. Universal decriminalization of homosexuality is an objective that France will continue to pursue as long as necessary.

Madam President,

The rights of LGBT+ people, like any individual, under international humanitarian law and international human rights law must be fully respected. The call of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, is clear: all people, in all their diversity, must be able to benefit from the same protection without discrimination.

For this reason, we must strive to make the work of this Council as inclusive as possible by integrating the issue of sexual orientation and gender identity whenever relevant.

This is particularly important with regard to the fight against conflict-related sexual violence, and the "Women, Peace and Security", "Youth, Peace and Security" and "Children in Armed Conflict" agendas.

France has strongly supported the creation of an Independent Expert mandate on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We will continue to give our full support to his work and to the work of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on this issue.

France will also continue to support civil society and defenders of the rights of LGBT+ people around the world. Their work is indispensable, and we commend their courage and determination.

Madam President,

Crimes and discrimination against LGBT+ people must end, and perpetrators must be held accountable. This Council will help in this endeavor by strengthening its ability to consider its action through the lens of the rights of LGBT+ people. We must leave no one behind.

Thank you./.

4. United Nations - UNITAMS (Sudan) - Statement by Mr. Alexandre Olmedo, Deputy Political Coordinator of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 20/03/2023)

=Translation from French=

Mr. President,

I would like to thank the Special Representative for his briefing. I welcome the participation of Sudan in this meeting.

I will emphasize four points.

Re-establishing a democratic transition in Sudan remains the priority. We call upon all Sudanese political forces to follow the spirit of compromise that made it possible to reach the framework agreement of 5 December 2022. All actors must prioritize unity and broaden the political foundation of the framework agreement. This cooperation is essential to address the outstanding issues. Discussions must take into account the need for the effective participation of women.

The restoration of a credible democratic transition is essential to rebuild the trust of the international community. In his report, the Secretary General has outlined the challenges the civilian government will have to address once in place. We commend UNITAMS’s efforts to prepare for this. We will be ready to play our full part in international support, along with our European partners, as soon as a civilian government has been established and the conditions have been met.

Mr. President,

The current status quo is fragile and is having lasting effects on the Sudanese population, especially in the peripheral regions. I am referring first of all to the humanitarian situation, to which the European Union has responded by mobilizing 78 million euros in 2022. We are also concerned about the high level of inter-community violence, whose root causes persist. All actors must put an end to the recruitment of combatants, which is fueling escalation on the ground. The Juba Peace Agreements have set a framework that must be respected, namely the reintegration of signatory armed groups and the deployment of a joint force. Initial steps have been taken, but progress needs to be stepped up.

Mr. President,

Finally, we call on the authorities to cooperate with UNITAMS and therefore to remove the obstacles that affect its functioning. Blocking staff visas or restrictions on their freedom of movement violates the agreement on the mission’s status. In a difficult context, UNITAMS continues to fulfill all the missions entrusted to it by the Security Council. We commend the facilitation led by the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD, which we have consistently supported.

Thank you./.