Official speeches and statements - March 22, 2023

1. Environment - France welcomes IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Cycle report on the climate (20 March 2023) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris, 21/03/2023)

France welcomes the publication on 20 March 2023 of the IPCC report that concludes its Sixth Assessment Cycle, and reaffirms the urgency of taking action to achieve the Paris Agreement targets, both in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adaptating to climate change.

The report confirms that the global temperature increase is accelerating: it will reach 1.5°C around 2030 and could then exceed 2°C if countries do not speed up their emissions reduction efforts. However, the IPCC recalls that it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels if global greenhouse gas emissions peak before 2025 and if emissions fall rapidly thereafter. We have the necessary knowledge and resources to act collectively now.

At COP28 in Dubai, countries will have to grasp the full extent of this emergency and these scientific findings and increase their ambition when it comes to taking stock of the Paris Agreement. International funding for the energy transition is crucial in this regard and is a central issue for France, which is one of the main contributors to international climate finance, mobilizing euro6 billion a year in developing countries. Ahead of the COP, on President Macron’s initiative, France will host a summit in Paris on 22 and 23 June on the fight against inequalities and on climate finance. (...)./.

2. United Nations - Middle East - Joint Statement on behalf of Brazil, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (New York, 22/03/2023)

I would like to make the following statement today on behalf of Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and my own country France.

We have three common messages.

First, as we are now entering in a period of religious holidays, we appeal to all parties to refrain from further escalating tensions and to show maximum restraint. We deplore the high level of violence exerted against civilians on both sides, including settler-related violence. We urge parties to prevent incitement to violence. We call the parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, and to protect the civilian population. We equally deplore the terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Second, we reiterate the Council’s demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. We also call Israel to stop the continued demolitions and seizures of Palestinian structures, as well as the displacement of Palestinian families. We recall that settlements are illegal under international humanitarian law.

We welcome last Sunday’s meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, following the Aqaba meeting, which underscored the importance of direct engagement between the two sides. We call on all parties to respect the commitments they signed up for.

Third, the level of tensions reminds us every day of the urgent need to restore a political horizon towards a two-state solution. We fully support the efforts of Special Coordinator Wennesland and those of others in the region to help resume talks based on international law, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and agreed parameters. We stand ready to support any initiative aiming at restoring a just and sustainable peace allowing Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in dignity and security./.