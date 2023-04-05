This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

Join us to celebrate the 2024 Summer Olympics for a launching ceremony. Opening of an exhibition, film screening, skateboard, and wine!

All you need to know... WHAT: US Launching Ceremony : On the road to PARIS 2024 WHEN: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – 7 pm - 10:15 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $5 for student admission (with ID), $10 for general admission RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No need to print your ticket, but no one will be admitted

without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

On the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, the French Embassy in the United States is fully mobilized to contribute to the outreach of these major sporting events in the US! Join us at the Maison Française for a full Olympic evening including the opening of a new exhibition, skateboarding performances, and the screening of French movie "The Finishers". (Original title: De toutes nos forces.) Glass of wine included!

The photographic exhibit is designed in conjunction with Paris 2024 on the theme of “Champions,” and will include intimate portraits of high-level athletes who, beyond their sporting achievements, are committed to social issues through which they refine their status as athletes.

To celebrate the introduction of skateboard as a new Olympic sport during Paris 2024, skateboard performances will be delivered by the skateboard team and charity D.C. Wheelsworm, as well as a screening of Nils Tavernier’s 2014 film The Finishers (Original title: De toutes nos forces), which tells the story of a father and a handicapped son who race in the Ironman triathlon of Nice.

Synopsis

Julien dreams of adventure. Living in a wheelchair, such dreams are hard to fulfill. To do so, Julien challenges his father to take part in the Ironman triathlon in Nice. The whole family comes together and reconnects in an attempt see this adventure through.