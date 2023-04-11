"Olga": A Tale of Ukrainian Athletics and Resilience

This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

A Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland prepares for the European Gymnastics Championships when Euromaidan protests begin in Kyiv.

In preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Embassy of France and the Maison Française are organizing a series of film screenings related to athletics. The series will begin with "Olga," the first feature film of French director Elie Grappe.

Olga is a teenage Ukrainian gymnast living in exile in Switzerland, dreaming of Olympic gold and trying to fit in with her new team. As she prepares for the European Championships, the Ukrainian people rise up in what becomes known as the Maidan

Revolution, suddenly involving everyone she cares about.

This event will also be your chance to discover the photographic exhibit currently displayed in La Maison Française on the theme of “Champions". This exhibit, designed in conjunction with Paris 2024, will include intimate portraits of high-level athletes who, beyond their sporting achievements, are committed to social issues through which they refine their status as athletes.