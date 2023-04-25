This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

All you need to know... WHAT: "Le Grand Bain": A Swimmers’ Comedy WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – 7 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $5 for student admission (with ID), $10 for general admission RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No need to print your ticket, but no one will be admitted

without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

In preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Embassy of France and the Maison Française are organizing a series of film screenings related to athletics. This installment of the series will feature Gilles Lellouche’s 2018 comedy "Sink or Swim" (Original title: Le Grand Bain). The film focuses on several 40-something guys, all on the verge of a mid-life crisis, who decide to form their local pool’s first synchronized swimming team — for men.

This event will also be your chance to discover the photographic exhibit currently displayed in La Maison Française on the theme of "Champions". This exhibit, designed in conjunction with Paris 2024, will include intimate portraits of high-level athletes who, beyond their sporting achievements, are committed to social issues through which they refine their status as athletes.