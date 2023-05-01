This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

Join us for a concert at the Embassy of France in DC, with the French cellist Dominique de Williencourt.

All you need to know... WHAT: Cello concert with Dominique de Williencourt WHEN: Monday, May 1, 2023 – 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Doors open at 7:00 and close at 7:30 pm. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, and allow extra time for security screening. Registration and valid ID are required.

Program

♦ J.S. Bach - Cello Suite N°3 in C Major BWV 1009

Prélude, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Bourrée I and II, Gigue

♦ J.S. Bach - Suite N°6 in D Major BWV 1012

Prélude, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Gavotte I et II, Gigue

♦ D. de Williencourt - Etchmiadzine et le Mont Ararat, op. 2

About the artist

Dominique de Williencourt is a masterful representative of the French cello school. He revives the great tradition of musicians by asserting himself both as a cellist and as a composer. Advised by Zino Francescatti and disciple of A. Navarra, Ph. Muller, M. Bardon, M. Rostropovitch, he is inspired by his unusual travels in the deserts of the Sahara, Central Asia, the United States or India or the Caucasus to compose works with evocative titles: In Tragically Optimistic Memory, is the title of the cello concerto of his 2nd monographic CD on The Russian influence (EA 1310). He is composing an operatic pieceL’Apocalypse d’Icare, opus 36 (World Premiere planned in 2024).

Musical Director since 1994, he organizes numerous productions, notably La Musicale de Williencourt & Intermèdes cruises. Appointed President of the Association Pour que l’Esprit Vive from 2006 to 2015, he initiated an artist residency sponsored by the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, and Rencontres Musicales at the Abbaye de La Prée (36, Indre) with the composer Nicolas Bacri.

He is a member of the jury of prestigious international competitions, Shostakovich Competition in Russia, Navarra Competition in France, and President of the Classic strings International Competition in Dubai in May 2022.He has taught at the Conservatoire CRR of Paris since 1984, and regularly gives master-classes in the USA, South America, Europe, Japan, Russia and in China. He just recorded his 2nd Complete Suites by J.S. Bach LIVE on Radio and Bulgarian National Television at the Varna Summer International Music Festival (Bulgaria) for a LIVE CD in 2023 (VOC10237).