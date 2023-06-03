All you need to know...

WHAT: An Evening in Paris

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023 – 7 pm - 11 pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.

PRICE: Tickets

Eiffel Tower Tickets - 8pm to 11pm

$95.00+$8.22 Fee

Eiffel Tower Tickets: Enter at 8pm. Open bar, food, music and entertainment. No guaranteed seating.

Versailles Tickets VIP Hour

$139.00+$11.16 Fee

Versailles VIP: Enter at 7pm Enjoy the entire evening of wine, food, music and entertainment. No access to VIP seating.

Champs Elysees Table Service Singles

$179.00+$13.84 Fee

Champs Elysees Table Service for Singles: You will seat at a reserved table with up to 3 other guests, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early. An opportunity to make new friends! Single tickets sales only.

Champs Elysees Table Service Couples

$595.00+$41.76 Fee

Champs Elysees Table Service for Couples (table for 2) – You will seat at a reserved table for just you two, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.

Champs Elysees Table Service for 4

$895.00+$61.88 Fee

Champs Elysees Table Service for up to 4 - You will seat at a reserved table with up to 3 of your friends, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early. Name of other persons will be requested during the week prior to the event.

RESERVATION: Eventbrite

INFOS: Registration required for access as well as a matching and valid ID with the ticket’s name. No parking inside the embassy.