An Evening in Paris
RECEPTION
WHAT: An Evening in Paris
WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023 – 7 pm - 11 pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.
PRICE: Tickets
Eiffel Tower Tickets - 8pm to 11pm
$95.00+$8.22 Fee
Eiffel Tower Tickets: Enter at 8pm. Open bar, food, music and entertainment. No guaranteed seating.
Versailles Tickets VIP Hour
$139.00+$11.16 Fee
Versailles VIP: Enter at 7pm Enjoy the entire evening of wine, food, music and entertainment. No access to VIP seating.
Champs Elysees Table Service Singles
$179.00+$13.84 Fee
Champs Elysees Table Service for Singles: You will seat at a reserved table with up to 3 other guests, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early. An opportunity to make new friends! Single tickets sales only.
Champs Elysees Table Service Couples
$595.00+$41.76 Fee
Champs Elysees Table Service for Couples (table for 2) – You will seat at a reserved table for just you two, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.
Champs Elysees Table Service for 4
$895.00+$61.88 Fee
Champs Elysees Table Service for up to 4 - You will seat at a reserved table with up to 3 of your friends, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early. Name of other persons will be requested during the week prior to the event.
RESERVATION: Eventbrite
INFOS: Registration required for access as well as a matching and valid ID with the ticket’s name. No parking inside the embassy.
The French-American Chamber of Commerce invites you to an event that is sure to be one of the highlights of the year: spend an evening in the City of Light and celebrate everything Paris without leaving DC!
♦ The Majesty of the Champs-Élysées
♦ The Allure of the Eiffel Tower
♦ The Royalty of Versailles
Tonight, we invite you to the City of Lights – without ever boarding a plane! Celebrate Paris on French soil as we invite you to a special evening at the Embassy of France.
From the elegance of classical French culture to the most celebrated Parisian nightlife of the 21st Century, experience a special evening of fantastic French food, wine, music, and Parisian ambiance in the beautiful and festive Maison Francaise at the French embassy.
On the Menu: Delicious French food
- Hors-d’oeuvres and buffets prepared by Chef Daniel Labonne, Executive Chef of the French and German Embassies
- Ham by Jambon de Bayonne, with live demo
- Crepes
- Desserts by Fresh Baguette
Live Music All Night!
- Jennifer Bergamot-Rose plays classic French songs on the piano
- Bands playing French songs
- French DJ to finish the night
Open Bar All Night
- Excellent red, white and rosé wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Beaujolais, Loire Valley, Alsace. Rhone, Provence, etc.
- Wine tasting
- Champagne and bubblies from France
- European Beers
Entertainment All Night
- A Classic Citroen 2CV will be inside the embassy
- French photo backgrounds for great-looking selfies
- Contemporary Art by African Art Beats
5 Types of Tickets
- Versailles VIP Reception: walk the red carpet at 7pm, and stay until the end of the event. Enjoy a glass of Champagne when you arrive, special hors-d’oeuvres prepared by the French Embassy’s Executive Chef Daniel Labonne, high-end wines from France, and live French songs and music. No guaranted seating.
- Eiffel Tower Tickets: Enter at 8pm. Open bar, food, music and entertainment.
- Champs Elysées Table Service for Singles: From 7:00pm to 11:00pm (includes VIP Reception). You will seat at a reserved table in a ropped-off prime area, with up to 3 others guests. Unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service during the entire event. Very limited number of tables. Please reserve early. An opportunity to make new friends and maybe plan a trip together to Paris?
- Champs Elysées Table Service for Couples: From 7:00pm to 11:00pm (includes VIP Reception). You will seat at a reserved table for just you two, in a roped-off prime area, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service during the entire event. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.
- Champs Elysées Table Service for up to 4. From 7:00pm to 11:00pm (includes VIP Reception). You will seat at a reserved table for you and up to 3 of your friends, in a roped-off prime area, with unlimited Champagne, wine and personal service during the entire event. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.
Fantastic Raffle Prizes
- Grand Prize: a pair of RT tickets to Paris, courtesy of Delta Air Lines and Air France
- Champagne Magnums
- Bottles of French wine
- Gift Certificates
- A pair of tickets to an upcoming DC United game
- A pair of tickets to an upcoming Old Glory DC rugby game
Come in style with Alto
Alto, our luxury rideshare partner, will provide discount codes to ride to and from the event. Expect professional employee drivers, branded luxury SUVs, and water and chargers for a consistent ride every time.
Optional Take Home Wine Packages:
- Packages will be available for pickup when you leave the event.
Paris je t’aime Package:
- 1 bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau
- 1 bottle of Chateau Bordeaux La Grande Metairie (Bordeaux - Red Wine)
- 1 bottle of Saumur Grande Reserve (Chenin Blanc - Dry White Wine)
- An assortment of French products from France: Confiture Bonne Maman, Cookies Lu, La Mere Poulard, etc*
Paris je t’adore Package:
- Everything in France je t’aime package plus
- 1 bottle of real Champagne from Champagne (Champagne Pierre Mignon, the preferred Champagne of the French Foreign Ministry)
Paris nous t’adorons - Package For 2
- Everything in France je t’adore package, except double! Share the Love of France!
* we reserve the right to substitute based on availability
Additional Info:
- This is a fundraiser: please help the FACC continue to organize great events.
- It is also an excellent opportunity to stock up on excellent wine and food.
- FACC members get 20% off. Please register with code PARISFACC2023. Please note that membership will be verified prior to the event. To become a member, email or call us at 240-994-6932.
- For security reasons, there will be no parking inside the Embassy. Public parking is available on Reservoir Rd and across the street at Georgetown University Hospital’s parking garage.
- This is an adult-only event. No one under 21 allowed.
- Dress Code: Cocktail attire. French accents (bleu, blanc, rouge) welcome.
- No refunds