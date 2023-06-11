This event is organized by Friendship Place.

Join us for a magical Sunday afternoon by experiencing the best in classical chamber music concert at the French Embassy.

All you need to know... WHAT: Friendship Place Music of Friends Concert WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 2023 – 3 pm - 5 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission : 50$

Sponsorship – Gold Level (includes 4 tickets) : 500$

Sponsorship – Silver Level (includes 2 tickets) : 250$ RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Registration required for access as well as a matching and valid ID with the ticket’s name. Mask recommended in the auditorium. No parking inside the embassy.

Enjoy the perfect Sunday afternoon by experiencing the best in classical chamber music at the “Music of Friends” concert, in support of Friendship Place, Washington’s premier organization serving people experiencing homelessness.

Music of Friends will be held at the French Embassy and will feature nationally acclaimed musicians playing an array of short chamber music selections. Our event’s musicians hail from organizations such as the National Symphony Orchestra, the Eclipse Chamber Orchestra, and the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.

About the Musicians

Cecilia Cho, pianist, is currently on the faculty of the Levine School of Music. She has performed as a chamber musician internationally and locally with the Mt. Vernon Chamber Players, lBlS and the Fessenden Ensemble.

Paul Cigan, clarinetist, has been the Second Clarinet with the National Symphony Orchestra since 1999. He also serves on the faculty of the University of Maryland. Mr. Cigan is a graduate of Temple University where he studied with Anthony Gigliotti.

Theresa Wells Cigan, clarinetist, is currently in her eighth season as Principal Clarinet of Opera on the James in Lynchburg, VA and is an active free-lance musician in the Washington area, performing regularly with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Eclipse Chamber Orchestra, Bel Cantanti Opera, the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and the Smithsonian Chamber Orchestra.

Carole Tafoya Evans, violinist, has been a member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 2001. She has performed as a member of the Fessenden Ensemble and the Eclipse Chamber Orchestra and on the Church of the Epiphany’s Tuesday Concert Series, the NSO’s Prelude Series on the Millennium Stage and in the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center. Ms. Evans is a coach and teacher for the NSO’s Fellowship Program and Summer Music lnstitute. She holds both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from lndiana University School of Music where she held a Graduate Teaching Assistantship. Her teachers have included Josef Gingold and Yuval Yaron.

Mark Evans, cellist, has been a member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 1998. Mr. Evans has appeared as a soloist with Eclipse Chamber Orchestra and the NSO at Wolf Trap. An active chamber musician, Mr. Evans has performed with the National Chamber Players, the Fessenden Ensemble, Sunday’s at Three Chamber Music Series, the NSO’s Prelude Series on the Millennium Stage and in the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center. He holds degrees from Yale University and the Indiana University School of Music where he was awarded the Prestigious Performer’s Certificate. His teachers include Fritz Magg, Janos Starker and Aldo Parisot.

About Friendship Place

Friendship Place is the premier housing service provider for people experiencing homelessness in the DC region. Our mission is to empower people experiencing or at risk of homelessness to attain stable housing and rebuild their lives.