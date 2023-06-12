This event is organized by The Picnic Theater Company and La Maison Française.

Come watch the Picnic Theatre Company’s newest play: "Network" at the Embassy of France, 6pm: Cocktails & French food 7:30pm: Performance.

All you need to know... WHAT: "Network" by the Picnic Theatre Company WHEN: Monday, June 12, 2023 – 6 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: 18$ full price, 10$ student price RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, as doors will be closed at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

On Monday, June 12th join the Picnic Theatre Company at the Embassy of France for a live play performance and light parody of the award-winning 1976 drama Network, a dark satire of the television news industry. Starting 6pm, come and enjoy a drink before the play at the bar of La Maison Française.

Food & drinks

Assortment of French and American foods available for purchase: fresh artisan bread, french cheese and cold cuts, quiche lorraine or vegetable quiche, gougères and croque monsieur. Drinks and refreshements avilable: soda, cocktails, beers, french red and white wine.

Synopsis

In an America beset by inflation, recession, Watergate and Vietnam, a veteran broadcast anchorman channels the populist rage and becomes a national lightning rod. Ambitious network executives and corporate conglomerates take the commercialization of the news to unsettling extremes in pursuit of profits and ratings, but soon find the message and the consequences spinning out of their control. A bitingly prescient commentary on the rise of mass media and its polarizing effects on politics and American life, Network resonates more than ever today.

About the Picnic Theatre Company

Founded in 2010, Picnic Theatre Company’s site-specific party theater has been called the "next big thing" in local theater and one of the "culture party hybrids taking Washington by storm" by the Washington Post. According to the Financial Times, “The Picnic Theatre Company’s bipartisan players…spend their days running the country and their evenings running the show." Comprised of DC professionals, journalists and diplomats by day, actors by night to support museums and arts charities, PTC is directed by Steve Rochlin and features cast members Sara Cook * Nova Daly * Ali Dukakis* Nihal Krishan * Alexa Newlin * Antonio Olivo * Kevin Rooney * Adam Ruben * Jayne Sandman* Christina Sevilla * Hugo Verges* David White.