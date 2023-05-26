Official speeches and statements - May 24, 2023

1. Foreign policy - Interview given by Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to France 2 (excerpt) (Paris, 23/05/2023)

The situation is still confused in Ukraine, around the ruined battlefield the city of Bakhmut has become. According to your information, has the city fallen into the Russians’ hands, yes or no?

THE MINISTER – I can’t comment on the situation on the ground day by day, district by district.

Because you don’t know, or…?

THE MINISTER – We have no special information and we look at what the Ukrainian authorities say. This war is going on in their country. Ukraine is under attack, subject to aggression by Russia. I think what you have to do, perhaps, is put things back in perspective: it’ll soon be 500 days since Russia attacked Ukraine. And in nearly 500 days, it’s failed. It’s achieved none of its objectives. Kyiv hasn’t fallen; Ukraine hasn’t crumbled; the European Union has reacted strongly and with unity, and Ukraine’s forces are preparing to conduct a counter-offensive; not to mention the diplomatic front, where Ukraine is able to explain itself better to large countries that didn’t always understand it, whereas Russia is treading water, and at the UN, in particular at the General Assembly, it’s absolutely not managing to get support on its position.

How would you describe relations between France and Russia today? Is it an enemy? Is it an adversary? Is it still a partner? What is Russia?

THE MINISTER – No, it’s not an enemy. As a country, Russia is a great country on our continent, which we respect, but we’d like it to behave differently. So you have to distinguish between the country and its current policy.

Are we still talking to the Russians?

THE MINISTER – We sometimes talk to each other at various levels, including ministerial level, even though we do so rarely. We have an embassy there, we have contacts of all kinds. But we deeply disagree with an aggression carried out by Russia against a sovereign country, which violates all the basic principles of international law and all the principles underpinning life between nations. That’s why we must help Ukraine defend itself. It’s as simple as that.

Help Ukraine defend itself. Last weekend, at the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden was very clear. He opened the door to a delivery of American fighter planes – F-16s – to the Ukrainians. Is this progress on the American side likely to push France to review its stance, after so far limiting itself to training pilots? Does it change anything for us?

THE MINISTER – France – President Macron when he hosted President Zelenskyy last Sunday, 14 May I believe – was the first to say publicly that it envisaged basic training for Ukrainian pilots. This will probably enable them, by continuing their training elsewhere, to be in a position to pilot the latest generation of planes.

Training, that’s very clear. But what about sending planes?

THE MINISTER – Basic training, which can then perhaps be continued elsewhere, through final training. And you’re aware that the Ukrainians would like F-16s and that France has no F-16s.

But if the Ukrainians asked for Rafales, would they get Rafales?

THE MINISTER – I don’t think that makes any sense, given what they’ve asked for. They’d like to gradually build up [a fleet], and the United States now has no objection to other countries that possess F-16s perhaps making them available to Ukraine when the time comes.

You said last week that a Chinese envoy was expected in Paris this week. First of all, is he here? Has he arrived? When will he come?

THE MINISTER – He’s here. And he’ll have a meeting today at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs with the Political Director, who is one of my ministry’s most important directors.

His mission is to try and find a political solution to the conflict. Does this political solution to the war seem to you possible, realistic, practicable, in the short term?

THE MINISTER – I think any efforts that contribute to the search for peace, a peace based on the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, are welcome. But it must be this type of negotiation and this type of peace that are sought, i.e. respect for States’ territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty. So yes, China very often recalls its commitment to those principles. We have to see whether it wants to further them in a way that takes account of a sovereign country’s legitimate interests.

In other words, whether China wants to put a bit of pressure on Russia to say things, to say things…?

THE MINISTER – We’ll see. It’s conducting a diplomatic tour, as others have done, including President Zelenskyy himself, to set out his position and argue in favour of his own peace plan, because Ukraine has set out a peace plan.

You’re also Minister for Europe. Dropping the diplomatic language for a second, would you say that in a few years’ time Ukraine will certainly be a member of the European Union?

THE MINISTER – Yes; it has to carry out fundamental reforms, as you know. It’s a country which comes from another system, which has progressed a great deal, but it now has European prospects.

In what timeframe? Can we already say?

THE MINISTER – No, it’s impossible to say.

Two years, five years, 10 years, later?

THE MINISTER – No, it’s impossible to say. I can’t answer that question and I don’t think there’s any pre-established answer. There’s a clear prospect of accession; the acceptance of a bid that has been received by the European Union Member States…

France’s support.

THE MINISTER – The unanimous support of France and the 27, nearly a year ago; and now a path which has been taken, which must be followed, and along which we’ll help Ukraine progress so that, when the time comes, it can join us, when it’s ready. (…)./.

2. Foreign policy - Hearing of Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, before the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces Committee (excerpt) (Paris, 17/05/2023)

IRAN/SUDAN/FRENCH NATIONALS

I’d like to begin my remarks with two recent successes for our diplomacy and the direction set by the French President during his recent visit to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on 16 March, at the conclusion of the diplomacy conference - a direction which is that of a combative diplomacy.

But firstly, the two successes. And first of all, the release of Benjamin Brière and Bernard Phelan. After being held for no reason in Iran, the former for three years and the latter for eight months, when they urgently needed treatment, they were finally able to return home. This release was the direct result of our diplomatic efforts and very good coordination at every level of the State, and it encourages us to continue in order to secure the release of four of our compatriots who are still arbitrarily imprisoned in Iran. We won’t let up our efforts at all, and we’ll demand their immediate and unconditional release.

The second big success was the protection of our nationals who were in Sudan.

Indeed, the evacuation operation we conducted seems to me to reflect what Team France can do most successfully in terms of crisis management.

Since the beginning of the fighting between General Burhan’s army (SAF) and General Hemedti’s paramilitary forces (RSF), which broke out in Khartoum on 15 April, President Macron and I have had two priorities: to make our nationals safe on the one hand, and to help persuade the two generals to observe a humanitarian truce on the other. To this end, we have maintained close and regular contact at every level with the two generals, their correspondents on the ground and Sudan’s neighbouring countries.

For a week, our embassy and the Ministry’s crisis centre in Paris conducted regrouping operations, even as the fighting raged and water, food and electricity were running out.

The evacuation operation was extremely complex and risky: our compatriots had to be moved through areas held by Hemedti’s forces in Khartoum, and taken to an airport located some 20 kilometres away and held by Burhan’s forces.

So the French army paved the way: on Saturday 22 April, thanks to the assurances the President and I had obtained from the two generals, our forces landed at the airport and managed to secure the route into central Khartoum. We were then able to evacuate more than 1,000 people, including 236 French people and their dependants.

Because, as you’ve seen, France’s tradition is not only not to focus solely on evacuating diplomatic staff, unlike many countries, but it also prides itself on showing solidarity and helping others. That’s why, of 1,000 people evacuated, a quarter were French (all those who said they wanted to leave), and three-quarters were foreigners of more than 70 nationalities.

The operation was praised by all our partners. Its success relied first and foremost on the courage and agility of our teams on the ground, who were exceptional. Our ability to create bonds of trust with all the parties in Sudan was also decisive. Lastly, the close coordination shown, both day and night, between my ministry and the Armed Forces Ministry was truly exemplary.

These two remarkable successes demonstrate the quality of our diplomatic tool.

They also demonstrate how absolutely essential it is for French people, but also how much we need to support it.

CHANGES AT FOREIGN MINISTRY

That’s the whole point of the historic moment we experienced with President Macron’s arrival at the Quai d’Orsay in March.

Historically first of all, because it concluded an unprecedented consultation in which you were also involved. The quality of the [diplomacy] conference report didn’t escape the President, who paid tribute to “an objective assessment, solid thinking and credible proposals".

Historic, above all, because greater resources were announced. This is a 30-year first, with an increase of 100 full-time equivalents obtained in 2023. With an additional 700 full-time equivalents over the next four years and a more than 20% increase in our appropriations to euro7.9 billion in 2027, the nation is giving its diplomacy the means to fulfil its ambitions.

It should enable us not only to do more, obviously, but above all to do better and transform ourselves. The Quai d’Orsay has now joined the essential process of re-equipping the State which has enabled us to deal with other ministries, but not this one.

So four major transformations await us, namely to make our diplomacy more responsive, a diplomacy that resolutely deploys soft power, a diplomacy that adapts to global challenges, and finally a diplomacy closer to French people.

That’s the direction set by the President, and I want to focus on it for a while.

So the first major transformation is to be in a better position to adapt to our world - a profoundly shifting, increasingly conflictual, fragmented world which requires, more than ever, a diplomacy that is both agile and consistent.

MIDDLE EAST

The case of the Gulf region seems to me entirely characteristic.

Faced with the prospect of an Iran close to the threshold for building a nuclear bomb, the Arab countries have very markedly altered their policies, in what may be the most significant and fundamental change since the Arab Spring.

Iran and [Saudi] Arabia have normalized their relations, under the aegis of China. The Saudis, who once spearheaded support for Syria’s armed opposition, have undertaken a spectacular rapprochement with Damascus, overcoming the lack of consensus among the Arab partners.

In a word, things are moving fast.

I’m thinking in particular of our stances on the Syria issue, at the very time when Bashar al-Assad is rejoining his regional environment.

We must be clear: we have our own interests to defend when it comes to Syria: support for our Kurdish allies, the fight against terrorism, in particular against the resurgence of Daesh, but also the fight against drug trafficking, the fight against impunity for the Syrian regime’s crimes, support for the voluntary return of refugees, and humanitarian access.

In the face of this, we must analyse even more effectively, in order to anticipate, understand and deploy our action more effectively.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

The Ukraine issue too, which everyone here appreciates is absolutely central to our geopolitical outlook, reflects more than ever the need to be agile and consistent. This has been France and Europe’s policy, and it will remain so in future.

The fact is that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine seriously undermined our geopolitical equilibrium and the foundations of our collective security architecture. These upheavals will continue to be felt, whatever the outcome of the conflict.

But let’s not fool ourselves: their consequences will be much more dramatic if we allow Russia to prevail. That’s why we’re working to help Ukraine exercise its right to self-defence.

At military level first of all, with a significant effort to provide Ukraine as quickly as possible with materiel essential for its counter-offensive. Most of the equipment requested has been delivered, or will be by the end of the month. I’m thinking in particular of 155mm ammunition, armoured vehicles, AMXs and Mistrals. On Monday evening the President also announced the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots.

Support is also being provided in humanitarian and civilian terms, at European but also national level. I’m thinking in particular of the new convoy of emergency services equipment delivered at the weekend, and the second mobile DNA laboratory delivered on 9 May to help Ukraine fight impunity.

Furthermore, we’re working actively on the country’s reconstruction with donors and our businesses, among other things with a view to its convergence with European standards. President Macron has thus appointed a special envoy, placed under my authority, to coordinate France’s action.

But our action isn’t limited to the bilateral relationship. Our diplomacy has also stood out since the beginning of the crisis through its ability to take initiatives and bring others along with it: for example, in June 2022 over granting European Union candidate status, during the three votes that took place at the UNGA, and only recently with President Macron’s State visit to China, which played a major role in the call between Presidents Xi and Zelenskyy. We also reiterated our unfailing support at the weekend, during the President’s talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Paris.

This will also be the case at the NATO summit in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July, where, on strengthened by our top-level contribution to strengthening our eastern flank, we intend to bolster ties between Ukraine and the Atlantic Alliance.

Our support, you understand, will be in the long term, because what’s at stake - even beyond Ukraine - is the future of a law-based international system, and the refusal to see “might is right" prevail and to reward aggression.

SOUTH CAUCASUS

We also apply this concern to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, where several fatal clashes have taken place in recent weeks. I visited the two countries at the end of April with a clear message: France remains fully committed to supporting a negotiated, just and lasting peace, above all benefiting the people of the region.

But this peace can come only if the basic principles of international law are respected in that region too. First of all, respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity and withdrawal from the positions captured illegally since September 2022, but also strong guarantees that the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh can continue to live there, with their culture and history being respected. And this means, finally, immediately ending the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as the International Court of Justice has demanded.

France will continue to act, as it has from the outset. Thanks to its active efforts, a European Union observation mission was deployed on the Armenian side of the border. I also went there, to Jermuk. The mission made it possible, if not to entirely reduce the tensions, then at least to limit the risks of escalation and objectively document the facts.

We remain fully mobilized in support of the mediation being carried out by the European Union and the efforts deployed by the United States. A meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev was held in Washington from 1 to 4 May and another in Brussels on 14 May, under the aegis of Charles Michel. A further meeting will be held in Chisinau on 1 June, in the presence of the French President and German Chancellor, to make progress towards a peace treaty essential for guaranteeing stability in a region already severely destabilized by the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

INDO-PACIFIC REGION

We’re also very active in the Indo-Pacific region.

I think I can say that contacts with the countries of the region have never been so intense, because the war in Ukraine in no way distracts us from the issues at stake in the region, which is essential for our economic and security interests and has been the focus of a real French strategy since 2018.

Indeed, the two are closely linked. We’re seeking to ensure that those Indo-Pacific countries which maintain good relations with Russia dedicate themselves more to the search for a solution to the Ukraine war that respects international law, starting with China and India. We’re also seeking to develop our presence and our relations with those countries, so that they won’t be dealing with just one partner and will have freedom of choice. We’ve also just held a meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27 [EU countries] and the Indo-Pacific countries, in Stockholm under the Swedish presidency.

And we’re conducting sovereignty missions in the Indo-Pacific to uphold respect for international law there, beginning with freedom of navigation, as was done only recently by one of our frigates, on which I travelled to Korea after it crossed the Taiwan Strait. We’re also strengthening our strategic partnerships there, with India, Japan, Indonesia and others.

The core of our approach is not to propose a third way, as I sometimes hear. We’re not equidistant between the United States, our oldest ally, and China. But we reject the establishment of a confrontation process between blocs, because it would fuel tensions and increase the risk of escalation. Our goal is to strengthen all our partners’ freedom of choice and resilience, just as we’re strengthening our own strategic autonomy - France’s and the European Union’s.

That brings me to the second major transformation the Ministry intends to carry out: it consists in resolutely tackling our sphere of influence, which has been set as a priority for us with regard to the State’s international action.

EUROPE

The first pillar of our influence is, of course, Europe, because a strong Europe is the precondition for our independence.

That’s the purpose of the sovereignty agenda we uphold, which is guiding the continent’s transformations. The 27 clearly signalled this at the Versailles summit just over a year ago.

First of all, a Defence Europe that gains in strength and progressively acquires the resources to meet its ambitions. That’s the purpose of Europe’s missile and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine and the preparation of an 11th package of sanctions against the Russian aggressor.

The EU is also taking the unprecedented step of developing a genuine industrial policy, which will serve European companies backing the green and digital transition.

Europe has grown aware of its excessive dependence in certain sectors and is striving to reduce it, from energy to health products, semi-conductors, raw materials and batteries - and last week’s announcement that a battery gigafactory belonging to Taiwan’s ProLogium is being built in Dunkirk was a strong signal, alongside all the good announcements we heard at the Choose France summit in Versailles, where a total of euro13 billion of foreign investment was announced, involving 8,000 jobs. This sixth summit was a record, and France confirmed its place as Europe’s most economically attractive country for the fourth time running.

Europe is also reclaiming its trade policy: without abandoning the openness that is part of its DNA, it’s equipping itself with essential instruments for reciprocity and protection in the face of unfair practices.

These transformations must be pursued consistently. That’s the purpose of the European economic security doctrine that President Macron set out in The Hague on 11 April.

A strong Europe is also a bulwark against international turbulence and a pole of stability that brings peace to its neighbourhood. For example, I mentioned its role in Armenia and Azerbaijan, but our diplomacy is working on all aspects: in particular, enlargement policy. In this context, we reaffirm that the horizon of the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova is actually the European model, not that of destabilizing powers.

Nor have I forgotten the European Political Community, an initiative promoted by France, a new meeting of which will be held in Chisinau, Moldova, in under two weeks’ time. It provides a format for flexible dialogue appreciated by leaders across the whole continent.

Our European diplomacy will continue to be deployed to further these major projects and many others, because work remains to be done to fully implement the Versailles agenda, develop the Defence Technological and Industrial Base and make headway on regulation and competitiveness issues in the digital field and the defence of our values.

AFRICA

French influence also plays out in Africa.

In Mali and Burkina Faso, but also other countries of the continent, we’re facing a worrying increase in the manipulation of information making possible, among other things, the insidious spread of anti-French discourse and the actual destabilization of States.

So we’re reorganizing to face up to this challenge, in the spirit of the new partnership with Africa which President Macron has now been building for six years and which he wanted to reaffirm at length at the end of February.

We’ve thus increased our capacity for communiation, monitoring and counter-response on social media in Paris and our embassies, a priority clearly identified during the [diplomacy] conference.

But we’re also seeking to improve our image, by putting forward respectful partnerships with African States and societies. The recent Presidential Council on Development clearly puts forward an objectives-based approach. We must talk even more to everyone, too, particularly young people, civil society and opposition figures. Moreover, we’re making the most of our diasporas, who are special bridges and facilitators.

Lastly, we’re strengthening our vehicles of influence towards our priority audiences: we’re creating more academic and vocational training partnerships, leading debates of ideas, supporting cultural and creative industries, sports people and innovative start-ups on the continent.

This also applies to the Indo-Pacific. Our people-to-people exchanges with Asia are a priority. We’re seeking to welcome more students, more scientists. We have major bilateral cultural projects.

And that’s a priority of our visa policy worldwide. While conducting a strict migration policy, we’re seeking to facilitate access to our country by, and the hosting of, our soft-power target audiences. I’m aware of the situation of our visa services after three years of pandemic. A report was submitted recently to me and the Interior Minister, on the basis of which we’ll take measures to improve it.

GLOBAL CHALLENGES

That brings me to the third major transformation to be carried out: to fully step up to global challenges.

As the latest IPCC report has reminded us, the consequences of climate change are brutal. Some are already irreversible, but there is still time to act and prevent the worst. When it comes to assessing the implementation of the Paris Agreement, at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, our collective efforts must be commensurate with the climate challenge.

France is playing a major and recognized role. It is taking the initiative to tackle global challenges.

For example, the President decided to host a summit in Paris on 22 and 23 June bringing together the United Nations Secretary-General, governments, international organizations and civil society stakeholders, to conclude a new global financing pact in the face of the growing rifts between the North and South and to address the needs of developing countries, and in particular the most vulnerable ones.

Our country is playing its full role in the efforts to be made. France is now the world’s fourth-largest provider of development aid, as was reiterated at the latest Presidential Council on Development, where a number of efforts to modernize this aid were endorsed. The establishment of a new programme to mobilize young people is part of it, through the creation of 3,000 posts for experts and international volunteers on these issues by 2027.

Lastly, our country will be hosting the negotiations against plastic pollution from 27 May onwards, and the United Nations conference in Nice in June 2025. To continue taking the initiative and obtaining these absolutely vital results, our diplomacy will increase its resources and skills on global challenges, in Paris and in the diplomatic network.

FRENCH NATIONALS ABROAD

And finally, my ministry’s fourth transformation in the context of the [diplomacy] conference: improving the services rendered to our nationals abroad.

I have to remind you that we’re one of the countries that provides them [its nationals] with the largest number of services. But we’re innovating by pursuing major modernization projects: Internet voting; remote access to consular services; the postal delivery of passports. And we’re going to continue along this path, to try and capitalize fully on the opportunities provided by the dematerialization of procedures and offer a better service to our compatriots at our consular posts.

That, in a few words, senators, is what I wanted to say to you from the outset about this reform and re-equipment drive that has begun for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. (...)./.

3. Italy - France’s solidarity following floods - Joint communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas France (Paris, 24/05/2023)

Following the heavy floods that have hit northern Italy, particularly Emilia-Romagna, France has offered its assistance to the Italian authorities.

At their meeting in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit, President Macron expressed to the Italian Prime Minister, Ms Giorgia Meloni, France’s solidarity with the people severely affected by the floods.

In this context, France is providing Italy with a high-capacity water-pumping module that will be able to deal with more than 5,400 cubic metres per hour. The module is currently being deployed to the affected areas. It will be operated by a 40-strong specialized unit of the armed forces emergency services (FORMISC)./.

4. China - Meeting with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson (Paris, 23/05/2023)

The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, Mr Li Hui, was received by the Director General of Political and Security Affairs of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, M. Frédéric Mondoloni, on Tuesday 23 May. The meeting built on the in-depth discussions between France and China about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine which President Macron wanted following his State visit to China from 5 to 8 April 2023, and the Minister’s talks with her counterpart, Mr Qin Gang, on 10 May 2023.

The Director General of Political and Security Affairs welcomed Li Hui’s visit to Europe and the resumption of dialogue between China and Ukraine. He emphasized that France was convinced China could play a constructive role with a view to the return of a just and lasting peace in Europe in accordance with international law, in particular on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed that this return to a just and lasting peace was in everyone’s interest.

The Director General of Political and Security Affairs emphasized Russia’s full responsibility for the unleashing and continuation of the war. He recalled that Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defence and reiterated that France and the European Union were determined to support it in the long term, in every field.

The two foreign ministries agreed to remain in close contact on this priority issue./.

5. Israel/Palestinian Territories - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris, 22/05/2023)

France condemns the Israeli authorities’ decision to authorize the establishment of Israeli settlers in Homesh, in the north of the occupied West Bank. This decision is contrary to international law and also contravenes the commitments Israel made at the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh meetings. France calls on the Israeli Government to reverse this decision.

France also expresses its concern following the second provocative visit by the Israeli National Security Minister to Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount on 21 May. France reiterates the need to maintain the historical status quo over holy sites in Jerusalem and emphasizes the importance of Jordan’s specific role in this regard.

France again calls on all those involved to refrain from any unilateral measures or provocations that are liable to fuel tensions and violence, particularly against civilians. As the [French Foreign] Minister reiterated alongside her German, Jordanian and Egyptian colleagues in Berlin on 11 May, there is an urgent need to restore a credible political outlook for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-State solution, the only solution which can bring about a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. (...)./.

6. United Nations - Open debate: protection of civilians in armed conflict - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 23/05/2023)

=Translation from French=

Madam President,

I would like to thank the Secretary-General, the President of the ICRC, and Ms. Mounkaila for their briefings.

This is a bleak picture: civilians are continuing to pay a high price. The very significant rise in the number of civilians killed in armed conflicts in 2022 is very worrisome.

Protection of civilians is at the heart of international humanitarian law and must be upheld by all parties to armed conflict.

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Some states and armed groups deliberately integrate violations of international humanitarian law into their strategy, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and the use of hunger as a weapon of war. Violations of international humanitarian law worsen the suffering of populations and increase humanitarian needs. Violations committed by Russia in Ukraine are a tragic illustration of this, as are violations committed by the Wagner group, in particular in the Central African Republic and in Mali, where the massacre committed in Moura in March 2022, which has been documented in a recent United Nations report, could constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity. These abuses show once again that the security offer of this militia is pure propaganda.

France is also concerned by attacks against humanitarian personnel and restrictions imposed upon them. This is the case in Yemen. It is also the case in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have prohibited women from working for NGOs and the United Nations. These decisions violate their rights and humanitarian principles, and prevent populations in need from benefiting from aid. Such practices must cease.

What we are lacking is not legal norms - the legal arsenal exists - but rather a lack of will to implement them. Violations of international humanitarian law must not go unpunished. Their perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Madam President,

Protecting civilian populations and infrastructure is primarily the responsibility of the belligerents. But we collectively, and this Council in particular, have a responsibility to ensure that civilians are protected.

France is concerned by the humanitarian consequences and destruction caused by the uncontrolled use of explosive weapons, particularly in Ukraine by Russia and its proxies.

That is why we have subscribed to the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas. We call upon Member States to join this Declaration in order for it to become universal.

Protection of civilians is also integral to peacekeeping. Operations must continue to take measures to anticipate, to neutralize, and to mitigate threats to civilians. The lives of millions of people today depend upon the ability of peacekeepers to fulfill their mission.

We must therefore ensure that mandates are appropriate and upheld. They must take into account all threats to civilians, including sexual and gender-based violence, violations against children, and the combat against impunity. Host states play an essential role in implementing these mandates.

Madam President,

Given the violation of the most basic principles of international law, it is crucial to reaffirm our commitment to protect civilians and civilian goods. France will continue to work to promote respect for international humanitarian law. I invite all Member States to join the Call for Humanitarian Action, launched by France and Germany in 2019, which currently has fifty-three signatories.

Thank you./.