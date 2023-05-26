Official speeches and statements - May 25, 2023

1. Italy - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris, 25/05/2023)

Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, visited Rome on 25 May on the invitation of her Italian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

The very cordial meeting, which followed on from the recent talks between President Macron and the Italian Prime Minister in Reykjavik and Hiroshima, confirmed how important Franco-Italian cooperation is in tackling the challenges our two countries face.

The Minister reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Italy in the face of the deadly floods that have hit Emilia-Romagna: 43 French civil protection staff and a pumping unit have been in place in Ravenna since 24 May.

In the face of the Russian aggression of which it is the victim, the ministers reaffirmed their common support for Ukraine, including militarily, and in this regard they emphasized their desire to strengthen Europe’s defence capabilities. They also discussed preparations for the forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July and the complementarity between the Atlantic Alliance and the European Union’s contribution to the continent’s security.

In view of the migration challenge Italy is facing as a country of first entry, the two ministers agreed to step up their cooperation bilaterally and at European level, in particular in the framework of negotiations on the [New] Pact on Migration and Asylum and in their relations with Tunisia.

They also called for increased European engagement in Africa in the political, economic and security fields. Lastly, they reaffirmed their full support for the efforts of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya.

The two countries will continue the work begun on all these issues and on bilateral questions, under the mechanisms provided for in the Quirinal Treaty. The ministers agreed to meet again in Paris very soon./.

2. Iraq - Telephone conversation between Mme Catherine Colonna and her Iraqi counterpart - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson (Paris, 24/05/2023)

Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, spoke on the telephone today to her Iraqi counterpart, Mr Fuad Hussein.

Following the signature of the strategic partnership treaty between France and Iraq during Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s visit to France in January 2023, the two ministers reaffirmed their determination to strengthen their bilateral relationship in every field.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs paid tribute to Iraq’s constructive role in the region and reiterated France’s commitment to the security and stability of Iraq and of the autonomous region of Kurdistan within it.

The Minister and her counterpart emphasized the need to foster dialogue in the region, building in particular on the momentum started by the two summits held in August 2021 and December 2022 in the so-called Baghdad format. The ministers discussed prospects for the next summit in this format, which will be held before the end of the year at the level of heads of State or government; in the run-up to it, the ministers agreed to intensify and speed up joint work in the coming months. Regional integration, economic development and a common response to climate change are among the areas of shared interest on which France, Iraq and the other Baghdad-format partners will focus their efforts, for the benefit of all./.

3. United Nations - Middle East - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 24/05/2023)

=Translation from French=

Madam President,

I wish to thank Mr. Wennesland and Ms. Hary for their briefings.

France is concerned about the continued unilateral measures. France condemns the decision of the Israeli authorities to authorize the establishment of settlers in Homesh, in the Northern part of the occupied West Bank. This decision, like any announcement to expand or create settlements, runs counter to international law. It also contravenes commitments taken by Israel during the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh meetings. France calls upon the Israeli government to reverse this decision. France will never recognize the illegal annexation of territories, nor the legalization of unauthorized outposts.

France also expresses its concern regarding the second visit of the Israeli Minister of National Security to the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount on May 21. This is a provocation. France recalls the need to preserve the historic status quo of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem and underscores the importance of the specific role of Jordan in this regard.

These unilateral measures are stoking tensions on the ground. France welcomes the ceasefire that entered into force on May 13 in the evening thanks to the mediation efforts of Egypt, with the support of the United Nations and Qatar. We call for a sustainable opening of access to Gaza and a lifting of the blockade, accompanied by credible security guarantees for Israel. France will also continue to condemn any attack on Israel and reiterates its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. Any loss of civilian life is unacceptable.

This recent escalation has significantly increased the suffering of civilians. In the Occupied territories, the situation remains precarious. UN agencies, funds, and programs no longer have the financial means to function normally. By August, the World Food Programme will be forced to suspend part of its operations in the West Bank and Gaza if it does not receive funding. Likewise, UNRWA requires additional resources by this summer to continue its operations.

This Council bears the responsibility of defending the two-state solution and ensuring that the resolutions it has adopted are upheld. France welcomes the efforts of the United States, Egypt and Jordan to allow the parties to resume dialogue. We call upon the parties to uphold their commitments, in particular with regard to settlements, but also with regard to respect for the security prerogatives of the Palestinian Authority in Area A.

As was recalled by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Egypt, and Jordan during the seventh meeting of the Amman/Munich Group on May 11, it is essential to relaunch a credible political process leading to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. France stands ready to contribute to these efforts alongside its partners. The United Nations, and particularly the Special Coordinator, have an important role to play.

Thank you./.