Official speeches and statements - May 26, 2023

1. United Nations - Peace and security in Africa - Statement by Ms. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, chargée d’affaires a.i., to the Security Council (New York,2023-05-25)

=Translation from French=

Madam President,

I would like to thank Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, Commissioner Bankole Adeoye, and Ms. Bitania Tadesse for their briefings.

As we celebrate Africa Day and the International Day of Peacekeepers, I am pleased that we are meeting again to discuss African peace operations, following the publication of the Secretary-General’s report. This is a key issue for the future of the African continent. France is convinced that this Council should guarantee sustainable and predictable funding for African peace operations.

These operations are a concrete response to the need for peace and stability in Africa. They are adapted to their environment and threats, including terrorism. They can therefore achieve quick results at controlled costs. It is therefore essential that this Council makes concrete progress on sustainable and predictable financing, which has been lacking until now.

Let me remind you of France’s historic position in favor of these operations and of their funding on assessed contributions. In 2018, we supported at the highest level the initiative of the African Union and the African members of the Security Council, and made every effort to find common ground.

Today, France is ready to support Ghana, Gabon and Mozambique in relaunching the discussions at the Security Council. We will be at their side to ensure that this objective has every chance of success.

Madam President,

We need to take a further step towards the principle of case-by-case funding of African peace operations from UN assessed contributions, to complete the commitment by the African Union to finance part of its peace and security efforts. This African commitment must, of course, be materialised in order to enable us to move forward.

A draft resolution could enable us to affirm the added value of African peace operations, to move towards a consultative planning and decision-making mechanism, and to take stock of the efforts still to be made in terms of human rights, international humanitarian law and conduct and discipline. I would like to pay tribute here to the considerable work accomplished by the African Union, with the support of the United Nations and thanks to funding of the European Union, which has made it possible, in particular, to adopt the human rights compliance framework. We encourage the African Union to pursue its efforts towards the full operational implementation of this framework.

Madam President,

France is convinced that it is the responsibility of this Council to support the African Union and its member states in responding to security challenges on the African continent. This is also the purpose of the work on a New Agenda for Peace. I commend the spirit of the Council members and their commitment to strengthening African peace operations.

Thank you./.