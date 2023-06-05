Official speeches and statements - May 30, 2023

1. Djibouti - Meeting between Mme Colonna, M. Lecornu and their Djiboutian counterparts - Joint communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for the Armed Forces (Paris, 30/05/2023)

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Minister for the Armed Forces hosted a meeting today with their Djiboutian counterparts, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mr Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan, Minister of Defence.

The meeting provided an opportunity to launch a review of the defence cooperation treaty between Djibouti and France, the framework of which was set out in the joint statement by President Macron and his Djiboutian counterpart, Mr Ismail Omar Guelleh, in 2021.

The four ministers reaffirmed their shared desire to continue the strategic partnership between France and Djibouti and deepen the bilateral relationship in every field of cooperation./.

2. Violence in the North of Kosovo - Joint Statement by France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America (Paris, 26/05/2023)

We condemn Kosovo’s decision to force access to municipal buildings in northern Kosovo despite our call for restraint. We call on Kosovo’s authorities to immediately step back and de-escalate, and to closely coordinate with EULEX and KFOR.

We condemn attacks on EULEX in Zvecan.

We are concerned by Serbia’s decision to raise the level of readiness of its Armed Forces at the border with Kosovo and call all parties for maximum restraint, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric./.

3. Italy - Interview given by Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera (excerpt) (Milan, 26/05/2023)

Bilateral relations

Q - You were due to meet Minister Tajani in Paris on 4 May, but the visit was cancelled after your colleague Gérald Darmanin criticized Giorgia Meloni and the Italian Government. Today you’ve come to Rome to finally meet Mr Tajani. What did you say to each other about bilateral relations?

A - The relationship with Minister Tajani is solid: we work well together. We both thought - since he was kind enough to invite me - that it would be good to meet again in person to discuss numerous issues. I’ve come to Rome in the spirit of the Quirinal Treaty, which we must keep alive, with the same commitment and the same positive spirit on both sides.

Q - But in recent weeks, other voices within the French Government have reiterated their criticisms. You, on the other hand, have never attacked Italy, and President Macron had a conciliatory meeting with Prime Minister Meloni in Hiroshima. Are there two policies in Paris? One more political and the other more institutional?

A - My visit here isn’t just an “institutional" visit: it’s more about continuing our work together. And we’ve tried to make progress on every issue. France has only one policy: Italy is a friend we have many ties with, including mutual affection. And when there are sensitive issues, we must discuss them in an open and friendly way. The two things go together, and all the members of the French Government, each in their own way, know we can deal more effectively with every difficulty through greater Franco-Italian cooperation, beginning with the migration issue.

Migration

Q - How are Italy and France going to work together in practice to overcome difficulties related to immigration?

A - Today, the bulk of migratory pressure comes from Tunisia rather than Libya. We must step up our cooperation with Tunisia at European level, of course, but also through our respective bilateral relationships with Tunisia, which we have an interest in properly coordinating.

Q - Once the migrants have arrived in Europe, how can Franco-Italian cooperation improve?

A - We must step up the fight against illegal people-trafficking on the France-Italy border and reform the Dublin system, while improving the Eurodac fingerprint database and asylum application procedures in countries of first entry. This is a long-standing issue, but I want to be positive because we’ve made progress. We have a European Council in June, and our shared goal is to approach it by bringing our positions progressively closer. We must keep this timetable in mind and use it to make headway. There are no national solutions. The solution lies in cooperation between us.

Ukraine

Q - Is France going to deliver planes to Ukraine and help train Ukrainian pilots?

A - As President Macron has said, nothing is being ruled out in this regard. But we know what Ukraine is looking for: F-16 planes, which France doesn’t possess. But it also needs pilots, and you have to distinguish basic training and specific training for F-16s. There may be a possibility of our contributing to basic training.

China/Taiwan

Q - On China and Taiwan, President Macron asked the European allies not to “follow" the United States. Rome is traditionally very close to Washington, and Prime Minister Meloni has confirmed this Atlanticist choice. Is there a difference in sensitivity towards China?

A - We’re trying to maintain a capacity for dialogue with China, for example on the climate, biodiversity and artificial intelligence. At the same time, we have differences with China about values, and also about the Indo-Pacific region. President Macron met Prime Minister Meloni in Reykjavik and Hiroshima, and they agreed to seek a balance. Secondly, on the Belt and Road Initiative, it’s up to the Italian Government to decide. (...)./.

(Interview published in Italian)