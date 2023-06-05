Official speeches and statements - May 31, 2023

1. Tunisia - Meeting between Catherine Colonna and her counterpart - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson (Paris, 30/05/2023)

On 30 May 2023, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna hosted her Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar, in Paris.

This first meeting provided the opportunity to take stock of the primary areas of bilateral cooperation.

Catherine Colonna reaffirmed France’s full support of the economic reforms that Tunisia will be undertaking in order to ensure its development and preserve its social model, as well as France’s support in the discussions that are under way with the IMF.

This meeting also included a conversation on cooperation on migration and mobility. Minister Colonna underscored the need to strengthen cooperation on the fight against illegal immigration networks, as well as France’s willingness to work with its European partners to provide increased support to Tunisia on this issue.

The two ministers also discussed regional matters of shared interest, and, in particular, the situation in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The meeting offered the chance to recall France’s commitment to civil rights and liberties throughout the world./.

2. Crimes against humanity - Fight against impunity - Adoption of the Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and other International Crimes - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson (Paris, 30/05/2023)

France welcomes the adoption on 26 May 2023 of the Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and other International Crimes.

The Convention is an essential tool for the fight against impunity and shows the determination of States to strengthen the overall system of international criminal justice.

The Convention allows for the standardisation of mutual legal assistance and extradition procedures and will also serve as the common denominator in efforts to define the most serious international crimes, criminalise them in domestic legislation, and exercise jurisdiction in national courts. Moreover, the Convention will strengthen cooperation among national and international courts, as well as their complementarity, especially with the International Criminal Court.

France would like to thank the States in the core group that has been leading this initiative since 2011, including Slovenia, which hosted the MLA Diplomatic Conference. France applauds the commitment of all of the States and civil society organisations that took part in the negotiations in Ljubljana from 15 to 26 May 2023.

France is happy to do its utmost in order to sign and become a State Party to the Convention./.

3. Clashes in northern Kosovo - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, 29/05/2023)

France expresses its full solidarity with the soldiers of the KFOR mission, several of whom were wounded today in clashes in northern Kosovo when they intervened, in the course of their duties, between Serb demonstrators and the Kosovo police force.

It condemns this violence in the strongest terms and calls on the parties, in particular the Kosovo Government, to immediately take the required measures to reduce tensions.

It is more essential than ever for Pristina and Belgrade to show responsibility by returning to the negotiating table with an attitude of compromise, in the service of Serb and Kosovar citizens’ peace and prosperity. For regional stability to be jeopardized in such a critical international context cannot be tolerated. This is a matter of European security./.

4. United Nations - 75th anniversary of the Blue Helmets and peacekeeping operations - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, 29/05/2023)

Today, 29 May 2023, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Blue Helmets and the United Nations Organization’s peacekeeping operations. More than 87,000 personnel, including 76,000 in uniform, are currently serving in 12 peacekeeping missions around the world.

Since 1948, the date of the UN’s first operation, more than two million Blue Helmets from every country in the world have been deployed in the service of international peace and security, in accordance with the aims and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

France pays tribute to the Blue Helmets for their dedication - often at risk to their lives - to peacekeeping and protecting civilians.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, France takes on its full share of peacekeeping operations. As the sixth-largest contributor to the peacekeeping budget, France is committed, with nearly 700 French soldiers deployed on the ground and tens of thousands of French-speaking Blue Helmets trained every year.

In the face of the new challenges which face peacekeeping operations, France supports the United Nations Secretary-General’s action under the Action for Peacekeeping+ initiative, and has made 20 ambitious proposals under the New Agenda for Peace and with a view to the Summit of the Future. France emphasizes the full importance of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, which promotes the increased participation of women in peacekeeping.

Among these proposals, France supports an enlargement of the Security Council and a regulation of the veto in cases of mass atrocities.

Since discussions on the issue began, France has supported the principle of African peace operations co-funded by the United Nations./.

5. Ukraine - Condemnation of Russian strikes on Kyiv today, the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital’s foundation - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, 28/05/2023)

France condemns in the strongest terms the waves of Russian missile and drone strikes which have once again targeted Kyiv. This is the 14th attack on the capital in May.

These strikes, which come on the anniversary of Kyiv’s foundation, have again deliberately targeted civilian objectives, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. They have claimed the lives of at least two people and wounded several others.

As the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mme Catherine Colonna, has repeatedly stressed, these unacceptable acts constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished. France will continue lending support to the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for such crimes.

France will continue its assistance to Ukraine to resist this illegal aggression, both militarily and in humanitarian terms, for as long as necessary./.