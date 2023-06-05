Official speeches and statements - June 1, 2023

1. Environment - Message from M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, on the opening of the Second Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (Paris, 29/05/2023)

Ministers,

Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme,

Director-General of UNESCO,

Ambassadors,

Delegates,

Last year, at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, some 170 countries decided to move forward together to adopt a new international treaty on plastic pollution.

Following a first session in Uruguay, today almost 1,000 negotiators from 175 countries have come together once more in Paris, at the UNESCO headquarters, to work towards this goal.

I am delighted, because it is a major goal.

Plastic pollution is a scourge for the planet, and we are only just beginning to comprehend the consequences.

In terms of climate change, if the current trajectory remains constant, the plastics sector will emit 56 billion tonnes of CO₂ annually by 2050, equivalent to around 10% of the remaining carbon budget to stay under 1.5Â°C warming, according to the IPCC.

In terms of biodiversity, plastic is massively polluting our oceans, rivers and coastlines. It is even more ubiquitous in our soils, asphyxiating living organisms, causing terrible damage to fauna and flora. The numbers speak for themselves: since the second half of the last century, we have discarded more than 7 billion tonnes of plastic in nature.

Lastly, in terms of human health, we are just now beginning to see the extent of the harm caused by daily ingestion or inhalation of thousands of plastic particles, in every human being.

Today, there is not a single place on the planet that has escaped plastic pollution.

And this pollution is accelerating: if we do nothing, we will generate triple the amount of today’s plastic waste by 2060. Plastic pollution is therefore a ticking time bomb, as well as a plague that has already commenced.

It is our duty to end it as quickly as possible.

To do that, we need to chart a clear course. This course was reaffirmed at the G7 in Hiroshima a week ago: we must end plastic pollution by 2040 at the latest.

It is a massive project, and to succeed it requires firm action, starting now.

It means we will have to change all of our consumption and production patterns.

In that respect, France is already shouldering its responsibilities, in particular with the anti-waste and circular economy law, known as the Â“AGEC", adopted in 2020. As such, we have already made several commitments:

The end of single-use plastic by focusing first on the products that are most often discarded in the environment. And good news: it works. In just a few years, consumers and industries have adopted solutions. It is proof that we can take ambitious measures and develop an agenda of solutions. We must plan it, give it visibility, change our behaviours and help people to adapt.

Next, the improvement of collecting, recycling and reusing: France is the world’s first country to have introduced reusable tableware in fast food restaurants.

We must then support eco-design.

And we need to ban certain products that break down into microplastics. There too, we have developed technological solutions, in partnership with industry, to drastically reduce this type of pollution.

Europe is also accelerating its commitments.

Many other States around the world are taking action. In particular, I would like to commend the leadership of pioneer States in Africa, such as Rwanda, which banned plastic bags in 2008, as well as Kenya and South Africa.

But going beyond national approaches, which I wanted to come back to and mention very concrete examples, if we want to pick up the pace and stay on course, we need an international framework that enables us to target the entire plastic life cycle.

This common framework is crucial, simply because plastic pollution does not recognize borders.

So we know that we will have to invest in processing and recycling solutions around the world if we want to ensure that demographic and economic growth in developing countries does not result in massive ocean and air pollution in the future.

We also know that we need to cooperate to find paths to transition that are just and which create new opportunities.

This means that first of all, we must definitively end the globalized, unsustainable model that involves producing plastic in China or OECD countries, to then export it as waste to developing countries, which are less well equipped with waste processing systems. Today, we are drilling for oil to produce plastic that we burn or bury a few months later. It is an economic and ecological absurdity.

It also means that we need to innovate, first to develop new value chains that offset the end of plastic, which had become vital to us in so many fields. Second, so that the end of plastic pollution is synonymous with value creation: with separating, recycling and reusing, which fosters the development of economic activity yielding jobs and wealth.

On all of these issues, we are interdependent. That is why we need an international treaty, which is legally binding. We must build this treaty together.

It must allow us to move forward on several fundamental objectives:

The first objective must be to cut down on the production of new plastics, and as swiftly as possible ban the most polluting products, such as single-use plastic, and those most dangerous to our health.

We must also set ourselves specific targets on recycling, because today, we must acknowledge that we are not efficient. Only 15% of plastic is recycled globally. In the future, all plastics on the market must be fully recyclable: that is the best way to ensure that these plastics do not then become waste.

We must also ensure we have the resources to innovate faster, and better, to find truly ecological alternatives to plastic, and invent new ways of producing and consuming, including through re-use. This also involves regulating and stronger incentives for the private sector to move from the linear economy to the circular economy.

Lastly, we must be better at sharing solutions and technologies, and show solidarity with poorer countries.

This project that I just gave a broad outline of is a historic one.

It builds on the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, and the high seas biodiversity treaty (BBNJ). It consists of laying the groundwork for new international environmental law, which should allow us to build a fairer globalization model for the future, one which protects nature and encourages innovation that serves the planet, rather than destroying it.

There is no time to lose. The aim must be to produce a text that everyone agrees on by the end of 2024, a year before the United Nations Conference on Oceans in Nice.

To do that, we must show courage and ambition. Dare to shake things up and thoroughly transform our production methods. That is key to your negotiations.

I won’t keep you any longer. France is delighted to host the second session of negotiations for this major treaty. You can count on our determination, just like I can count on your commitment.

It us up to us to ensure this next stage is a milestone stage.

I wish the negotiators the best of luck. I want them to know that we will be here to further their work and follow through on this essential fight, to change production methods and behaviours and save our planet.

Thank you./.

2. European Union - EU-UK relations: EU takes further steps to implement the Windsor Framework - Press release issued by the Council of the European Union (Brussels, 30/05/2023)

The EU is continuing to put in place the Windsor Framework, which was politically agreed between the Commission and the UK government on 27 February 2023 to address, in a definitive manner, the challenges concerning Northern Ireland following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The Council today adopted three regulations aimed at implementing the joint solutions agreed with the UK regarding public, animal and plant health issues, medicines and certain steel products.

The new rules will make it considerably easier to move a range of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland if they are destined for final consumption there. At the same time, safeguards will be put in place to prevent such goods from entering the EU’s single market and to ensure the protection of public, animal and plant health, as well as consumer interests in the EU.

The three regulations were agreed between the Council and the European Parliament through a fast-track procedure.

Â“The EU is delivering on its promise to swiftly implement the agreed joint solutions, which respond to the everyday needs of people and businesses in Northern Ireland, for which the EU has always had understanding. It is important to continue work to make them fully operational, as well as to ensure the EU single market is protected." - Jessika Roswall, Minister for EU Affairs of Sweden.

Agrifood, plants and pets

In practice, the new rules regarding sanitary and phytosanitary measures, which protect animal, public and plant health, will make it possible to move agrifood retail products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland for end consumption there with minimal certification requirements and controls, once the agreed safeguards have been put in place.

These safeguards include sanitary and phytosanitary inspection facilities and Â“Not for EU" labelling, which will be introduced gradually by 1 July 2025.

The movement of certain plants for planting, based on a special plant health label, will become easier, as will the movement of agricultural machinery. The ban on seed potatoes will be removed.

Travelling with pets from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will become possible with a simple pet travel document, a microchip, and a declaration by the owner that the pet will not travel to the EU.

Medicines

Another set of new rules will ensure that all medicines, including novel medicines, will be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK. They will be put on the market in accordance with UK rules and authorization procedures. This complements the solution the EU adopted in April 2022 for the supply of generic medicines to Northern Ireland.

These new arrangements are accompanied by new safeguards, including labelling (Â“UK only"), to ensure that the medicines do not enter the EU’s single market.

Steel products

The third new piece of legislation will make it possible to transfer certain categories of steel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under the EU’s tariff rate quotas.

Northern Ireland companies will thus no longer need to pay the 25% tariff linked to the EU safeguard measures currently in place for steel imports into the EU, which will make the transfer economically viable for them again. Again, these additional transfers are mirrored by appropriate safeguards.

Next steps

The three regulations will enter into force after their publication in the Official Journal. They will be complemented by a set of implementing acts to be adopted by the Commission.

As regards sanitary and phytosanitary measures and medicines, the new arrangements will start to apply gradually once the EU has received appropriate written guarantees from the UK about the implementation of the agreed safeguards.

(Source of English text: Council of the European Union website)