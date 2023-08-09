Situation in Niger

Joint communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for the Armed Forces

Paris, August 9, 2023

France strongly denies the Niger coup leaders’ new groundless accusations.

The French soldiers positioned in Niger are there at the request of the legitimate Nigerien authorities to combat the terrorist groups which are destabilizing the region and torturing populations in the Sahel.

These statements against France are another attempt at diversion, at a time when ECOWAS is stepping up mediation efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The aerial movement carried out in Niger today was subject to a prior agreement and technical coordination with the Nigerien forces, an authorization confirmed in writing. No attack on a Nigerien camp took place. No terrorists were freed by French forces, who have been risking their soldiers’ lives to combat this scourge in the Sahel for many years./.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Niger, Mr Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou – Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris, August 5, 2023

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mme Catherine Colonna, hosted a meeting at the Quai d’Orsay with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, on 5 August 2023. He was accompanied by Niger’s Ambassador to France, Ms Aichatou Boulama Kane.

The Minister reaffirmed France’s wholehearted support for President Bazoum – elected by the Nigerien people – and his government, which are the sole legitimate authorities of Niger.

France strongly and resolutely supports ECOWAS’s efforts to thwart this attempted coup. Niger’s future and the stability of the whole region are at stake.

ECOWAS set a seven-day deadline for the coup leaders to end their power grab. It expires tomorrow, Sunday 6 August. France solemnly appeals to those responsible for the attempted coup d’état to release President Bazoum and all the members of his government and enable an immediate return to constitutional and democratic order./.

Condemnation of the suspension of France 24 and RFI – Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris, August 3, 2023

France condemns in the strongest possible terms the suspension of the France 24 and RFI broadcasts in Niger.

France reaffirms its staunch and unwavering commitment to the freedom of the press, the freedom of expression, and the safety of journalists and all those throughout the world who help provide free, pluralistic information and contribute to public debate.

In Niger, the measures taken against the press are part of a context of authoritarian repression carried out by the individuals responsible for the attempted coup.

Since taking the elected President of Niger hostage, they have engaged in a campaign of arbitrary arrests of democratic representatives. France condemns these serious violations of fundamental freedoms./.

Joint communique issued by the ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the ministry for the Armed Forces

Paris, August 3, 2023

In the context of violence against the French Embassy and the closure of Niger’s airspace, at President Macron’s request the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for the Armed Forces launched an operation to evacuate French and foreign nationals who wished to leave the country.

On Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 August, our embassy in Niamey, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Centre and the Ministry for the Armed Forces’ Planning and Conduct of Operations Centre evacuated a total of 1,079 people, including 577 French nationals. This evacuation operation was led by French military aircraft.

France also evacuated nationals from 50 other countries, particularly in Europe (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Romania, Denmark, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Georgia and the United Kingdom), Africa (Benin, Senegal, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Nigeria, Chad, Congo, Ethiopia, Botswana, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Mauritania, Togo and Tunisia), America (the United States, Canada, Brazil, Colombia and the Bahamas), Asia (India, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea), Oceania (Australia) and the Middle East (Lebanon and Turkey).

The Ministry of the Interior and Overseas France also contributed to this operation, through the work of emergency services doctors, who provided medical assistance on one flight, and the Ministry of Health, which was involved in dealing with medical cases on arrival.

In a spirit of European solidarity and with the aim of offering European countries the possibility of enabling those of their nationals who so wished to benefit from the flights it put on, France took the initiative of activating the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism (EU CPM). From the outset it included European nationals in the planning of evacuation operations.

To coordinate the operation, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Centre, which set up a crisis unit on Sunday 30 July, has been in permanent contact with our nationals on the ground and with all our partners. Our armed forces’ military assets, mobilized to ensure the safety of nationals, also helped make these evacuations a success.

Security of diplomatic premises – Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris, August 2, 2023

France again condemns in the strongest terms the violence committed against its embassy in Niger on Sunday 30 July by organized and well-equipped groups.

With several calls for demonstrations on 3 August having been issued, France recalls that the security of its premises and of diplomatic staff are obligations under international law, and particularly the Vienna Conventions.

France has asked Niger’s security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that the security of foreign diplomatic premises in Niamey, particularly those of France, will be fully guaranteed./.

Interview given by Mme Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to France Info

Paris, August 1, 2023

What motivated this evacuation? Previously, in Mali and Burkina Faso, French people haven’t been evacuated. Were there events, was there information which motivated the decision to evacuate French nationals?

THE MINISTER – A coup d’état is under way in Niger, and what’s more, on Sunday there were violent demonstrations against the French Embassy. In the end, the coup leaders decided to close the airspace, which meant that those French people and others wanting to make their own way out of the country were unable to do so. So we decided last night to launch an operation which would enable those French people and Europeans wishing to leave the country to do so thanks to the air assets we’re making available to them from today.

Practically speaking, logistically speaking, roughly how many people are we talking about and how are they going to be evacuated?

THE MINISTER – There are several hundred French people in Niger. They’ve all been contacted. Practically everyone has responded. Some haven’t; perhaps they’re outside the country. There are also a few hundred Europeans. As you know, our tradition, and also the duty of solidarity, as Europeans, means that when we conduct this kind of operation, we give one another a helping hand; other European countries might also be making air assets available today. So we’re going to look together, in close coordination, as we’ve done so far, at how to get people, if possible during the day.

So would that be an air evacuation, several planes leaving Niamey, an evacuation to another country, a direct evacuation to France?

THE MINISTER – As far as French air assets are concerned, they’re assets belonging to the French armed forces, and the evacuation operation is being conducted, as always, under coordination by the Quai d’Orsay with its various partners. Of course, the French air assets will leave again for France.

How’s it actually working, in practical terms, with the Niger authorities and this evacuation?

THE MINISTER – As always, we must have discussions with those who enable, or don’t enable, an operation to be conducted under proper conditions. We’d like it to be conducted under proper conditions. Those discussions are at a very advanced stage. They’re continuing. I hope the first French planes, or the first French plane, can arrive in the coming hours, in the course of the day at any rate.

Yesterday we saw an exchange of communiqués on various sides, between Niger and France several times, Burkina Faso and Mali yesterday evening; the feeling is of a communication contest, a need to clarify things. What exactly is the situation today?

THE MINISTER – The situation in Niger is of an unfolding coup d’état, which is condemned by the whole international community, condemned unanimously by heads of State in the region, with a very clear demand: for this coup to be ended and for constitutional order to return to Niger. I won’t comment on the countries which themselves have carried out coups and which yesterday voiced entirely regrettable public expressions of support for the coup leaders, contrary to the decisions taken unanimously by the regional organization, ECOWAS.

Has France ever intended to carry out a military intervention in Niger, as the coup leaders accuse it of?

THE MINISTER – Never. That’s been refuted absolutely clearly. It’s wrong. It’s wrong. Full stop./.