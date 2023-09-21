This event is organized by Villa Albertine.

Performance featuring music and storytelling of Nina Simone, by Ludmilla Dabo and David Lescot.

All you need to know... WHAT: Portrait of Ludmilla as Nina Simone | Musical Play at the Embassy of France WHEN: Thursday, September 21, 2023 – 7:30 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free/Gratuit RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, as doors will be closed at 7:00 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Singer and actress Ludmilla Dabo, accompanied by Moliere Award-winning playwriter, director, and musician David Lescot, sings a moving, intimate, and dazzling portrait of Nina Simone, the iconic “High Priestess of Soul.” Through the legendary singer’s music and life story, intertwined with personal stories from Dabo’s own life, Dabo charts Simone’s journey from young musical prodigy to her role as a major figure in the civil rights movement. In this unique performance fusing jazz, soul, and storytelling, Dabo is “Nina Simone reincarnated… A talent that explodes,” according to Le Monde.

The show will be performed in English. Show duration is 1 hour and 15 minutes.