Isabelle Olivier, harpist and jazzwoman, presents the cine concert "The Women Pioneers in Cinema" at the Embassy of France.

All you need to know... WHAT: Cine Concert with Isabelle Olivier "The Women Pioneers of Cinema" WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – 7:30 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General admission: $25 - Students: $15 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Please note that a government-issued ID is required to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are recommended during the concert. When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.

In August 2019, after reading an article about Alice Guy-Blaché entitled “Et si Méliès était une femme?” (“What if Méliès had been a woman?”) in Le Monde, Isabelle Olivier began researching women pioneers of cinema and eventually wrote the live soundtrack to a silent film screening in 2021. As a tribute to these unfairly forgotten pioneers of cinema, she composed an eclectic program, accessible to all, revolving around an elaborated acoustic and electronic sound research.

During the first few decades of cinema, the most innovative and renowned US filmmakers were women. Guy-Blaché laid the foundations of cinematic language, while others, such as Mabel Normand (who taught Charlie Chaplin all about filmmaking), action star Grace Cunard, and LGBTQIA+ icon Alla Nazimova, took daring steps to develop the field further. Never shying away from controversy, creative, free, intrepid women filmmakers such as Lois Weber and Dorothy Davenport Reid tackled the explosive, controversial issues of their era, such as birth control, abortion, and prostitution.

They were true artists, incredible visionaries, and militant activists. So how is it that such an important body of work has been overlooked?

SECURITY RULES

Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, as doors will be closed at 7:00 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.