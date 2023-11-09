This event is organized by Picnic Theater Company in partnership with La Maison Française.

Come watch the Picnic Theatre Company’s newest play: “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at the Embassy of France, 6:30pm: Cocktails & French food 7:30pm: Performance.

All you need to know... WHAT: « The Day the Earth Stood Still » by the Picnic Theater Company WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2023 – 6:30 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General admission: $20 - Students: $12 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, as doors will be closed at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

On Thursday November 9, join Picnic Theatre Company at the Embassy of France for an original parody of “The Day The Earth Stood Still!”. Starting at 6:30pm come and enjoy a drink before the play at the bar of La Maison Française.

Assortment of French and American foods will be available for purchase.

Synopsis

In this celebrated 1950s classic, a UFO lands in Washington DC on the National Mall, with a message and an ultimatum for the White House and for the people of Earth that forces the world to wrestle with the most profound existential choice possible. Picnic Theatre Company imagines what happens the day after, as superpowers and developing nations, corporations, activists, and religious movements fight to determine the Earth’s response. How will they react?

About the Picnic Theatre Company

Since its founding in 2010, Picnic Theatre Company’s brand of site-specific party theater has been called a “culture party hybrid taking Washington by storm” by the Washington Post. According to the Financial Times, “the Picnic Theatre Company’s bipartisan players spend their days running the country and their evenings running the show.” Washington D.C. professionals, journalists, and diplomats by day and actors by night, the all-volunteer Picnic Theatre players donate the proceeds of performances to museums and arts and education charities. Picnic Theatre Company has performed at museums including Dumbarton House, the Phillips Collection, and Woodlawn Pope-Leighey House, and the Embassies of France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, the Delegation of the European Union, and the Consulate Général of France in New York City.

Cast

Sara Cook * Nova Daly * Ali Dukakis * Chris Fowler * Robert Gerber * Chaitan Jain * Emily Lenzner * Alexa Newlin * Daniela McInerney * Antonio Olivo * Kevin Rooney * Edward Roman * Adam Ruben * Christina Sevilla * Hugo Verges * David White.