This event is organized by L’Opéra Comique de Washington..

L’Opéra Comique de Washington presents a concert version of the operetta "La Vie Parisienne" by Jacques Offenbach.

All you need to know... WHAT: La Vie Parisienne - Offenbach’s Operetta WHEN: Friday March 8, 2024 – 8 pm - 10 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $50.00 General Admission + $5.20 Fee RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Registration required for access as well as Valid ID. Masks recommended inside the auditorium. No parking inside the embassy.

Join us for an enchanting evening of music, laughter, and romance as L’Opéra Comique de Washington proudly presents a concert version of the beloved operetta "La Vie Parisienne" by Jacques Offenbach at the Maison Française at the Embassy of France on March 8, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Step into the glittering world of 19th-century Paris, where love, intrigue, and hilarity collide in a whirlwind of colorful characters and unforgettable melodies.

Immerse yourself in the ambiance of the elegant French Embassy, a setting that perfectly complements the witty charm of "La Vie Parisienne." The cast, chorus, and orchestra are placed under the direction of Artistic Director Simon Charette.

*Admission gives access to a two-hour concert. Photo ID is required for admission to the Embassy.