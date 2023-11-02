This event is organized by Razom Ukraine in partnership with La Maison Française.

Join us for an unforgettable Concert with Dr Taras Filenko, in support of Ukraine

All you need to know... WHAT: Ukraine Benefits Concert WHEN: Thursday, November 2, 2023 – 7:30 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $40 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Registration, valid ID and a ticket matching the name on the ID must be presented at the entrance. Masks recommended. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. Contact the organizer to request a refund.

Join us for an incredible evening of music and solidarity at the Ukraine Benefit Concert! This in-person event will be held at the beautiful La Maison Française. We have gathered an amazing lineup of talented artists who will be performing live to support a great cause.

The program will feature live performance of Ukrainian music, both classical and traditional. This event will also include poetry presented in Ukrainian and English, plus a compelling visual element of projected images.

Ukrainian pianist and historian, Dr. Taras Filenko is joined by bandurist Lesya Verba and violinist Eric Pritchard. This specially designed presentation reveals the importance of music to the continuation of Ukrainian national identity across the centuries. The concert will include works by Dmytro Bortnyansky, Mykola Lysenko, Fedir Akimenko, and Myroslav Skoryk, as well as interpretations of ancient and contemporary folk melodies.

Come and show your support for Ukraine while enjoying an unforgettable night of entertainment. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to come together and make a positive impact!

All the proceeds will go to Razom for Ukraine! (https://www.razomforukraine.org/)