This event is organized by l’Alliance Française in partnership with La Maison Française.

Join us for a special event on Nov 20, celebrating 140 years of Alliance Française. Exclusive documentary screening and cross-interview!

All you need to know... WHAT: Alliances Françaises, 140th anniversary WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023 – 7 pm - 9 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Doors will open at 6:15pm and close at 7 p.m. sharp. Please allow extra time for security screening.

As part of the International Day of Teachers of French and the 140th anniversary of the creation of the Alliance Française network, the Embassy of France in the United States, in partnership with TV5 Monde and the Alliance Française of Washington DC, announces a special event scheduled for Monday, November 20 from 7 to 9 pm at the Maison Française.

The missions of the Alliance Française are to promote the French language, francophone cultures and to foster exchanges between French speakers and local communities. It’s the largest and oldest network of French language cultural centers in the World.

Founded in Paris in 1883, the Alliance Française currently boasts more than 800 chapters in 130 countries, with over half a million students worldwide. The U.S. network counts over 100 Alliances and more than 24,000 students so far!

On this occasion, the documentary "Alliance Française", directed by Antoine Rivière, will be shown exclusively, followed by a cross-interview with Hamza Djimli, Coordinator of the Alliances Françaises in the United States, and Natasha Bollier, Head of Cultural Programs at the Alliance Française in Washington DC.