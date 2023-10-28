This event is organized by Embassy of France.

On the occasion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosted by France, we are delighted to invite you to watch the final.

All you need to know... WHAT: Rugby World Cup Finale WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2023 – 2:30 pm - 5 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Registration, valid ID and a ticket matching the name on the ID must be presented at the entrance. Masks recommended. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

This year, France has the honor of hosting the Rugby World Cup. While we are immensely proud of and sad for Les Bleus, we look forward to welcoming you again to the Maison Française to watch the final match between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday, October 28.

♦ 2:30 p.m.: Doors open

♦ 3 p.m.: Match begins

♦ Half-time collation brought to you by Cuisine Solutions

♦ 5 p.m.: Event ends, TIME TO GO TRICK-OR-TREATING 🎃

Just like for the opening game France vs. New Zealand, there will be a cash bar.

This event is possible thank to the support of our partner Cuisine Solutions.

Please fill in the names of each participant you are registering.

