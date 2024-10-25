This event is organized by Capriccio Baroque.

Internationally acclaimed harpsichordist Justin Taylor plays music by J.S. Bach and Italian contemporaries who inspired Bach.

All you need to know... WHAT: Harpsichordist Justin Taylor performs – a ‘Festival Capriccio 2024’ concert WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2024 – 8 pm - 9:15 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $29 -$67 RESERVATION: https://capricciobaroque.org/events/justin-taylor-2/ INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Internationally renowned harpsichordist Justin Taylor comes to Washington D.C. to perform the opening concert of ‘Festival Capriccio 2024’. This harpsichord festival is presented by Capriccio Baroque, the Washington metro area’s premier harpsichord concert series. The Festival celebrates three of today’s most acclaimed French harpsichordists, Justin Taylor, Pierre Hantaï, and Christophe Rousset.

Justin Taylor performs works selected from his recent block buster album ‘Bach & l’Italie’. His program includes gorgeous music by J.S. Bach and his Italian contemporaries D. Scarlatti, B. Marcell, and A. Valente. Their brilliance intrigued and stimulated Bach to put his hand to composing some music in their vibrant, sparkling ‘Italian Style’.

Justin Taylor, just entering his thirties, already commands an international reputation. He performs regularly in the world’s most esteemed concert halls – the Paris Philharmonie, the Louvre Auditorium, LSO St. Luke’s in London, DeSingel in the Netherlands, Oji Hall in Tokyo, and many more. Justin Taylor’s recordings have drawn the highest awards from the most discerning reviewers who laud his vibrant, emotive interpretations, velveteen touch, and effortless, silky virtuosity.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Justin Taylor perform this magnificent, irrefutably gorgeous program of music!

Find out more about ‘Festival Capriccio 2024’ and Capriccio Baroque here (insert link on ‘here’ - https://capricciobaroque.org/ )

Duration: 70 minutes, not including intermission