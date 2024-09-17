Call for AI Projects - Paris Peace Forum

As part of the AI Action Summit, taking place on February 10-11, 2025 in Paris, the Paris Peace Forum is launching an ambitious Call for Projects focused on artificial intelligence.

The AI revolution is bringing about major changes in our lives, our jobs and our societies, and these can divide us in new, unprecedented ways. To ensure that these technologies benefit everyone, the Call for AI Projects launched by the Paris Peace Forum aims to support global initiatives that improve the lives of citizens and ethically frame AI.

Selected projects will be presented at the AI Action Summit, providing an international platform for sharing inclusive solutions, with a particular focus on engaging civil society and the global South.

The Paris Peace Forum is seeking innovative solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to address our world’s biggest challenges. Whether your project focuses on democracy, security, the SDGs, or cultural innovation, this is your chance to shine on the international stage.

The selected projects will be featured at the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10-11, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to gain visibility, connect with global experts, and be part of a community dedicated to positive change.

HOW TO APPLY

Application deadline is October 7, 2024, 23h59 CET.

Visit parispeaceforum.org/call-for-ai-projects to find out more and apply.