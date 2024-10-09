This event is organized by The Russian Chamber Art Society.

The RCAS opens its 2024-2025 season with a sumptuous evening of works by Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich.

All you need to know... WHAT: Great Masters: Sergei Prokofiev & Dmitri Shostakovich WHEN: Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – 7:30 pm - 10 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $65 RESERVATION: The Russian Chamber Art Society INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

The RCAS’s 2024-2025 season opens with an elegant concert featuring the works of Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich. Taking place at La Maison Française, the evening includes the Washington DC premieres of Prokofiev’s The Ugly Duckling, op. 18 and Shostakovich’s Suite on Verses of Michelangelo Buonarroti, op. 145a.

Tickets are priced at $65 and cover both the performance and a post-concert reception with wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and desserts. Attendees must pre-register and present photo ID to gain entry to the embassy grounds.

Performers include:

♦ Anastasiia Sidorova, Mezzo-Soprano: Known for her rich, “luscious” voice and success in numerous competitions, Sidorova has performed with major opera companies and festivals.

♦ Denis Sedov, Bass: Praised for his commanding presence and deep voice, Sedov has an impressive roster of international performances and roles.

♦ Risa Hokamura, Violin: A rising star in the violin world, Hokamura has received acclaim in international competitions and performs with prestigious orchestras.

♦ Martin Labazevitch, Piano: Recognized for his virtuosity and lyrical interpretations, Labazevitch has performed worldwide and has been praised for his Chopin interpretations.

♦ Genadi Zagor, Piano: A distinguished pianist with numerous international awards, Zagor’s performances are noted for their dynamism and imaginative flair.

♦ Vera Danchenko-Stern, Piano: An expert in Russian diction with over 50 years of experience, Danchenko-Stern has taught and coached at renowned institutions and is highly respected in her field.