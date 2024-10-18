This event is organized by Alsace Washington DC Association.

Enjoy an Alsace themed party focusing on Dinner and Culture.

All you need to know... WHAT: Soiree Alsace – What Alsace brought to the world WHEN: Friday, October 18, 2024 – 6:30 pm - 10 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General admission: $65

Alsace DC Member: $50 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Join the Alsace Washington DC Association at La Maison Française and find out at an unforgettable evening.

The event will start with an interactive presentation about the region of Alsace in France, where you’ll discover Alsace’s contributions to the world... and have a chance to win prizes!

The preentation will be followed by a 3-course seated dinner, with Alsatian specialities.

Menu details

♦ Appetizer: Crudités and Paté en Croute

♦ Main: Baeckeoffe, a hearty stew consisting of meat, potatoes and vegetables

♦ Dessert: Blueberry Pie

♦ One drink is Included: a glass of Alsatian white wine or soda.