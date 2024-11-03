This event is organized by Friendship Place.

A fundraising event featuring nationally acclaimed musicians performing a selection of short chamber music pieces.

All you need to know... WHAT: Friendship Place Music of Friends Concert 2024 WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 2 pm - 4 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $15 – $500 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Enjoy the perfect Sunday afternoon hosted at La Maison Francaise by experiencing the best in classical chamber music at the “Music of Friends” concert, in support of Friendship Place, Washington’s premier organization serving people experiencing homelessness.

About the Musicians

Cecilia Cho, pianist, is currently on the faculty of the Levine School of Music. She has performed as a chamber musician internationally and locally with the Mt. Vernon Chamber Players, lBlS and the Fessenden Ensemble.

Paul Cigan, clarinetist, has been the Second Clarinet with the National Symphony Orchestra since 1999. He also serves on the faculty of the University of Maryland. Mr. Cigan is a graduate of Temple University where he studied with Anthony Gigliotti.

Theresa Wells Cigan, clarinetist, is currently in her eighth season as Principal Clarinet of Opera on the James in Lynchburg, VA and is an active free-lance musician in the Washington area, performing regularly with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Eclipse Chamber Orchestra, Bel Cantanti Opera, the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and the Smithsonian Chamber Orchestra.

Andrew Eng, violist, has gained a versatile reputation performing such diverse genres as Baroque, Classical, Tango, Jazz and Contemporary music. He is a founding member of the two-time Grammy nominated A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra and has served as the violinist of the Bernardo Monk Tango Quartet. Previously on the faculty of Wellesley College, Mr. Eng is a member of the Albany Symphony Orchestra and a frequent substitute violist with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera Orchestra and has appeared as a guest artist with the National Chamber Players. He holds an A.R.C.T. Performer’s Certificate from the Royal Conservatory in Toronto, Canada as well as an Undergraduate Diploma in Performance and Master of Music Degree in Modern American Music from the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Carole Tafoya Evans, violinist, has been a member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 2001. She has performed as a member of the Fessenden Ensemble and the Eclipse Chamber Orchestra and on the Church of the Epiphany’s Tuesday Concert Series, the NSO’s Prelude Series on the Millennium Stage and in the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center. Ms. Evans is a coach and teacher for the NSO’s Fellowship Program and Summer Music lnstitute. She holds both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from lndiana University School of Music where she held a Graduate Teaching Assistantship. Her teachers have included Josef Gingold and Yuval Yaron.

Mark Evans, cellist, has been a member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 1998. Mr. Evans has appeared as a soloist with Eclipse Chamber Orchestra and the NSO at Wolf Trap. An active chamber musician, Mr. Evans has performed with the National Chamber Players, the Fessenden Ensemble, Sunday’s at Three Chamber Music Series, the NSO’s Prelude Series on the Millennium Stage and in the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center. He holds degrees from Yale University and the Indiana University School of Music where he was awarded the Prestigious Performer’s Certificate. His teachers include Fritz Magg, Janos Starker and Aldo Parisot.

Charles Nilles, bassist, is a bassist with the National Symphony Orchestra and hails from Chicago. He received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from Rice University. His teachers have included Paul Ellison, David Moore, Chris Hanulik, Rob Kassinger, Virginia Din, and Tanya Carey. In addition to performing with many of the nation’s top orchestras, Mr. Nilles has held titled positions at the Aspen Music Festival and the Schleswig Holstein Musik Festival. Outside of classical music, he has recorded, toured, and/or performed with Marc Colby, Terrell Stafford, Victor Goines, Larry Corryell, Ruben Alverez, Michael Bolton, Jerry Streinhilber, Trey Anastasio, Cynthia Clawson, and others.