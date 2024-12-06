This event is organized by The Russian Chamber Art Society.

The RCAS presents a sumptuous evening of melodies by women composers.

All you need to know... WHAT: Enchanted Melodies by Women Composers: Lori Laitman & Margarita Zelenaia WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2024 – 7:30 pm - 10 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: $65 RESERVATION: The Russian Chamber Art Society INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Join The RCAS at La Maison Française for an evening of Washington DC premieres!

The music of Lori Laitman and Margarita Zelenaia, two of the most talented women composers of this generation, create musical portraits of life encapsulating emotions ranging from grief to happiness, from tears to laughter.

Featured Artists:

♦ Lori Laitman, Composer: Acclaimed as one of the most intriguing contemporary composers, Laitman’s extensive body of work includes operas, choral compositions, and over 300 songs. Her music, recognized for its craft and beauty, has been performed by leading ensembles and is well-represented in recordings.

♦ Margarita Zelenaia, Composer: Known for her genre-defying compositions, Zelenaia’s music ranges from operatic to chamber works and art songs. Her pieces are celebrated for their humor, lyrical depth, and direct appeal, with premieres at prestigious venues worldwide.

♦ Katerina Burton, Soprano: Praised for her “rich and warm” voice, Burton has made notable appearances in world-premiere recordings and major opera productions. She has received multiple awards and has performed with leading opera companies and orchestras.

♦ Magdalena Wór, Mezzo-Soprano: A versatile performer with an impressive international career, Dr. Wór has sung with numerous orchestras and opera companies. She brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic presence to her performances.

♦ Martin Labazevitch, Piano: Recognized for his lyrical and virtuosic playing, Labazevitch has performed globally and is celebrated for his interpretations of Chopin. His performances are noted for their fluidity and precision.

♦ Igor Zubkovsky, Cello: An accomplished cellist with a distinguished career, Zubkovsky has won top international prizes and has been a member of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra since 2003. His performances and arrangements are highly regarded.