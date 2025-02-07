All you need to know...

WHAT: Tchaikovsky: Iolanta

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2025 – 7:30 pm - 10 pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.

PRICE: $65

RESERVATION: The Russian Chamber of Art Society

INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.