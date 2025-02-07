Tchaikovsky: Iolanta
CONCERT
WHAT: Tchaikovsky: Iolanta
WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2025 – 7:30 pm - 10 pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C.
PRICE: $65
RESERVATION: The Russian Chamber of Art Society
INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.
The RCAS, hosted by La Maison Française, is presenting an abridged concert version of Tchaikovsky’s final opera, “Iolanta.” This performance features highlights from the opera, accompanied by a storyteller and piano. “Iolanta” tells the touching fairy tale of the blind daughter of King Rene, based on Henrik Hertz’s lyrical drama. The event includes a talented cast:
♦ Marta - Magdalena Wor
♦ Iolanta - Esther Tonea
♦ Robert - Johnathan Bryan
♦ Count Vaudemont - Fanyong Du
♦ King Rene - Samuel Weiser
♦ Ibn-Hakia - Robert McGuinnes
♦ Piano - Artyom Pak
♦ Storyteller - Magdalena Wór