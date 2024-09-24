28th Annual American French Film Festival

The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) will bookend its 28th annual edition with two of France’s most-talked-about films this awards season: Emilia Pérez, the Opening Night film, and The Count of Monte Cristo, which will wrap up the six-day event that runs October 29 to November 3 at the Director’s Guild of America Theatre Complex. The announcement was made by The Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF), the originator of The American French Film Festival.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a genre defying musical drama about love and redemption, will be celebrated at The American French Film Festival with a gala, red-carpet Opening Night screening on October 29, presented in association with Netflix.

Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, the film was the toast of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, earning the four actresses – Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz – a collective “Best Actress” award. The film will be rerun on October 30 at the Festival.

The period drama The Count of Monte Cristo, France’s most-expensive film of 2024, will be the Closing Night film, November 3. Written and directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the film had its world premiere as part of the Official Selection of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival will release the series and documentary selections after September 15. The full line up including all Feature films will be announced on October 2. The 2024 TAFFF Awards will be awarded during a ceremony held in Paris on November 8.

This year, the Festival is offering a week-long pass for just $40. The discounted passes will be available between September 12 and October 1 and can be purchased online at TAFFF.org.

Check back here for updates!

The American French Film Festival was created and is produced by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, a unique collaboration between the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Motion Picture Association (MPA), France’s Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM) and the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW). The American French Film Festival is also supported by Unifrance, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France’s Society of Authors, Directors and Producers (l’ARP), as well as official sponsors Air Tahiti Nui, ELMA, L’Oréal, Champagne Louis Roederer, and Variety. The American French Film Festival Education Program is supported by ELMA.

WHERE

The Directors Guild of America Theatre Complex

7920 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, US 90046

WHEN

October 29-November 3, 2024

