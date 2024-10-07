This event is organized by Embassy of France in the United States and the Permanent Mission of France to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Discussion about the role of the law and the courts in addressing climate and environmental change on the occasion of the French Legal Day.

All you need to know... WHAT: French Series on Climate Change and Judicial System WHEN: Monday, October 7, 2024 – 7 pm - 8:30 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

On the occasion of the French Journée du Droit (Legal Day), the Embassy of France in the United States and the Permanent Mission of France to the Organization of American States (OAS) will join forces at La Maison Francaise to discuss the role of the law and the courts in addressing climate and environmental change.

This conversation will take place in the wake of significant increases in climate change litigation and the historic recognition of the State’s obligations to address climate change and protect human rights, whether in national, European or international courts. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights is expected to issue a historic decision on this issue in the coming months that could have far-reaching implications for countries’ obligations to address climate change.

In a transatlantic dialogue with a panel featuring Judge Nancy Hernández López, President of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and Michael Gerrard, Director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, this event will explore the following questions:

What role should judges play in the fight against climate change?

At what level (national, regional, international) should climate decisions be made? Is a dialogue between courts possible?

Where does American environmental law stand?

This event is jointly organized by the French Embassy and the Permanent Mission of France to the Organization of American States (OAS) and will take place at the Maison Française. It will be hosted by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Laurent Bili, and the Permanent Observer of France to the Organization of American States, Ambassador Céline Giusti. The event is free and a glass of wine will be provided for all guests.