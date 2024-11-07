This event is organized by L'Opéra Comique de Washington.

Concert Featuring timeless works of Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Rossini, Bizet and Offenbach

All you need to know... WHAT: Opera Gala - L’Opéra Comique de Washington WHEN: Thursday, November 7, 2024 – 7 pm - 9:30 pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General admission: $60 RESERVATION: Eventbrite INFOS: Each person attending the event must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID that matches the name on the reservation in order to enter the Embassy. No one will be admitted without a reservation and proper ID. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Enjoy a captivating evening of elegance and artistry hosted by La Maison Française and organized by L’Opéra Comique de Washington where you will be transported by the power and passion of live opera, featuring stunning performances by exceptional artists.

Be swept away by the voices of soprano Natalia Pérez, mezzo-soprano Melanie Ashkar, and tenor Sahel Salam, under the masterful baton of Artistic Director Simon Charette. The chamber orchestra and the voices of The French Choir of Washington and The Choir of the French Embassy promise a night of music that will leave you breathless.

This event is more than just an evening of unforgettable performances—your attendance directly supports L’Opéra Comique de Washington’s mission to bring the magic of French operetta to the Nation’s capital and to nurture the next generation of operatic talent.

Secure your spot for a night where passion meets artistry, featuring the timeless works of Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Rossini, Bizet, and Offenbach.

*Please note: For security reasons, registration requires the first and last names of all attendees. You may edit attendee information as needed.*