Joint statement by President Macron and President Biden

It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes.

The exchange of fire since October 7th, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians.

We therefore have worked together in recent days on a joint call for a temporary ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalations across the border.

The statement we have negotiated is now endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Qatar. We call for broad endorsement and for the immediate support of the Governments of Israel and Lebanon.