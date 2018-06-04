 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. The Embassy
  3. Departments
  4. Department of Agriculture
  5. Department of Agriculture
Department of Agriculture

Department of Agriculture

 
Address
4101 Reservoir Road, NW
Washington, D.C. – 20007

Telephone
(202) 944 6361

Website
frenchfoodintheus.org
 Agricultural Counselor
Sylvain MAESTRACCI
sylvain.maestracci@dgtresor.gouv.fr

Deputy Agricultural Counselor
Agnès POIRIER
agnes.poirier@dgtresor.gouv.fr

Assistant
Zachary AMMERMAN
zachary.ammerman@dgtresor.gouv.fr

Mission

The mission of the Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S. is to conduct political and economic analysis of U.S. agricultural and food policies. Specifically, this service aims to monitor developments in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fishing, the food industry and biomass in the United States. It represents the French authorities in trade and health negotiations concerning bilateral relations in these sectors.

The Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S., with the help of the institutions Ubifrance and Sopexa, supports the promotion of exports of agricultural goods, technologies and food from France. It especially participates in the negotiations on the conditions of local market access for these products with U.S authorities.

Finally, the Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S. has a regional mission as part of its NAFTA region (Canada, Mexico and the United States). It coordinates local and regional economic services, plans and executes the above mentionned missions with Canada and Mexico.

To learn more:

Find more publications
about the French economy at
frenchtreasuryintheus.org.
      top of the page