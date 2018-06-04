Department of Agriculture

Address

4101 Reservoir Road, NW

Washington, D.C. – 20007



Telephone

(202) 944 6361



Website

frenchfoodintheus.org

Agricultural Counselor

Sylvain MAESTRACCI

sylvain.maestracci@dgtresor.gouv.fr



Deputy Agricultural Counselor

Agnès POIRIER

agnes.poirier@dgtresor.gouv.fr



Assistant

Zachary AMMERMAN

zachary.ammerman@dgtresor.gouv.fr



Mission

The mission of the Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S. is to conduct political and economic analysis of U.S. agricultural and food policies. Specifically, this service aims to monitor developments in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fishing, the food industry and biomass in the United States. It represents the French authorities in trade and health negotiations concerning bilateral relations in these sectors.

The Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S., with the help of the institutions Ubifrance and Sopexa, supports the promotion of exports of agricultural goods, technologies and food from France. It especially participates in the negotiations on the conditions of local market access for these products with U.S authorities.

Finally, the Agricultural Department of the French Embassy in the U.S. has a regional mission as part of its NAFTA region (Canada, Mexico and the United States). It coordinates local and regional economic services, plans and executes the above mentionned missions with Canada and Mexico.

