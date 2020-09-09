Consulates General of France in the U.S.
Published on September 9, 2020
In addition to the Embassy of France in Washington, DC, which is the headquarters of French diplomacy in the United States, there are ten Consulates General of France in major American cities, one being attached to the Embassy in Washington, DC.
Consular officials are responsible for protecting the interests of French nationals abroad, be they permanent residents or temporary visitors.
