Iran : lettre commune des Européens signataires de l’accord de Vienne à leurs homologues américains

Suite à la décision américaine de retrait de l’accord de Vienne, les ministres des Affaires étrangères et des Finances français, allemands et britanniques, ainsi que Federica Mogherini, Haute représentante de l’Union européenne pour les affaires étrangères et la politique de sécurité ont adressé aux Etats-Unis une lettre commune, en date du 4 juin 2018. Ils rappellent leur engagement dans l’accord sur le programme nucléaire iranien et demandent aux Etats-Unis d’exempter les entreprises européennes de sanctions.

Steven MNUCHIN

Secretary of the Treasury

The United States of America Mike POMPEO

Department of State

The United States of America

June 4, 2018

Dear colleagues,

We strongly regret the decision taken by the United States to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). We believe that the JCPoA, which was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council, is critical for protecting our collective security interests.

Even though the United States has decided to withdraw from the JCPoA, we are still convinced that the JCPoA is the best means through which we can prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. There appears to be no credible alternatives at this time. As such, an Iranian withdrawal from the JCPoA would further unsettle a region where additional conflicts would be disastrous. We share most of the concerns expressed by the US regarding the status of Iran’s nuclear programme after 2025, Iran’s ballistic missiles programme, and its destabilising actions in the region. We believe that preserving the content of the JCPoA is the best basis on which to engage Iran and address these concerns.

As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe’s security interests. The E3 and the EU are committed to undertaking strong efforts to continue sanctions relief to Iran in order to uphold our commitments to the JCPoAfor as long as Iran remains in compliance with its requirements. As you know, the International Atomic Energy Agency has recently confirmed for the 11th time that this remains the case. We therefore ask for your assurances that the US will not take actions that might undermine the ability to do this in line with UNSCR 2231. In their current state, US secondary sanctions could prevent the European Union from continuing meaningful sanctions relief to Iran.

Building on our discussions at several occasions, as close allies we expect that the extraterritorial effects of US secondary sanctionswill not be enforced on EU entities and individuals, and the United States will thus respect our political decision and the good faith of economic operators within EU legal territory.

In support of this, we specifically request you to :

grant exemptions from US sanctions for EU companies that initiated or concluded their contracts after JCPoA Implementation Day (January 16, 2016).

give public confirmation of areas of business that are exempt from US secondary sanctions, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare ; and grant exemptions to allow for economic relationships in key sectors, in particular in the fields of energy, automotive, civil aviation and infrastructure.

grant exemptions to maintain banking channels and financing channels with Iran. This notably includes maintaining links with the Central Bank of Iran as well as with the other Iranian banks that are not sanctioned by the European Union and the preservation of financial messaging services (SWIFT) to these banks.

grant extended and adapted winding-down periods according to the necessary time to properly wind down affected projects for companies that may eventually choose to withdraw from Iran.

prolong General License H (foreign subsidiaries of US companies to be able to continue business).

reaffirm the exemption for Embassy bank accounts.

Please note that these first requests are preliminary and do not aim to cover those that OFAC will directly receive from European companies. Our authorities stand ready to support them in this process.

We are sure that, building on our steadfast cooperation, we will manage to find swift and efficient remedies to these urgent concerns. Therefore, the E3 and the EU would welcome a constructive approach on the issues set above. Following this, we are ready to continue working together with you on matters of shared concern.

Sincerely yours,