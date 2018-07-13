 Skip to main content
Bastille Day DC 2018: Celebrating Alsace!

FUNDRAISER EVENT

On Friday July 13, start your trip to France by tasting a selection from the best local chefs’, participate in our silent auction filled with wonderful items, and sip a glass of wine in the patio while listening to live music.
This event is organized by the Comité Tricolore.

All you need to know...

WHAT: Bastille Day DC 2018: Celebrating Alsace!

WHEN: Friday, July 13, 2018, – 7:30pm - 11:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: General Admission (Early Bird}: $95 – Benefactor Admission for Two Guests or more: $160 – Benefactor Admission, Single: $175

RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

The evening is organized under the patronage of his Excellency Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France to the United States.
This year, the Bastille Day will showcase the Alsace region of France. Taste Alsatian specialties prepared by the best local chefs’, sip a glass of Champagne or famous Alsace wine in the patio while listening to live music, and finish you journey by dancing the night away with a local DJ.

Benefactors tickets include a pre-VIP reception at 6:30PM and a valet parking.

The amazing Hot Club of Baltimore will be performing live during the evening – their gypsy jazz sounds and French songs will transport you to France! A live DJ will follow to dance the night away!

Dress Code: Dress up in the Alsatian Colors – Red & White

Benefactor tickets include complimentary valet parking.

Confirmed participants and supporters of the 2018 edition: 2941 Restaurant, Amore Trade, Bastille, Belga Café – Btoo, Breakthru Beverage, Central Michel Richard, Convivial, Cuisine Solutions, Dirty Habit, Esprit du vin, Fourth Estate at the National Press Club, Härth Restaurant at Hilton McLean, La Dureée, Le Café Descartes, Lebanese Taverna, Moorenko Ice Cream, North Gate Grill at Capital Hilton,Ottoman Taverna, Plume at Jefferson Hotel, Ris Restaurant, Ritz-Carlton, Ronald Reagan International trade Center, Silverspoon, Stratford University, Vinifrance… Stay tuned for our updates!

