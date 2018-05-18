Join us to relive the 1920’s with a thrilling night of music, dance, wine, and delectable desserts at one DC’s most magnificent embassies. Attend on your own or with friends for an unforgettable rendezvous with swing and Viennese waltz lessons followed by dancing. Also enjoy wine and delectable Parisian desserts available for purchase.

This event is organized by the International Club of DC.

All you need to know... WHAT: Gatsby Soiree WHEN: Friday May 18, 2018, – 7pm - 11:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: Admission Gatsby Soiree (7pm): $30; Admission Gatsby Dance Soiree (8:30pm): $25 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security. Street parking. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Join us at the Embassy of France for our Gatsby Dance Soiree with dancing to The Foggy Bottom Whomp-stompers! The evening begins with swing and Viennese Waltz dance lessons. A partner or prior dance experience not needed to sign up so join us on your own or with friends and dance the night away to our live band performing thrilling prohibition era music from the 1920’s and 30’s as you experience a a memorable rendezvous in the City of Lights.

Whisper the password (or present your ticket!) to enter the secret world of speakeasy that bring to life the thrilling excitement of the 1920’s. Experience a sophisticated celebration of music, art, wine, desserts and dancing at one of DC’s most magnificent embassies! The music performed by our live band brings to life the the glamour, elegance, and extravagance of 1920’s America as characterized in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s "The Great Gatsby. As you enjoy the evening, enjoy French wine and desserts available for purchase at the cash bar. Our Gatsby Soiree sold out last year. Ticket availability is limited so make your reservations early and join us in your vintage inspired attire.

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead French desserts and wine will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event. The event is structured as a dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.