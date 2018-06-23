"Carmen" by Georges Bizet
BENEFIT GALA & OPERA CONCERT
WHAT: "Carmen" by Georges Bizet
WHEN: Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 6pm - 11pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Tickets for the Opera performance : $35 to $90; Gala dinner including performance : $250 to $1000
RESERVATION: Online registration required.
Click HERE for the concert; Click HERE for the dinner including performance
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
This year we are celebrating all things French! Our production of Carmen is in French, conducted by French-born Maestro Julien Benichou, and, for our Gala dinner, we will indulge in a 5-course lavish French dinner with French wines catered by Executive Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes. Patrons will dine with the cast of Carmen, ambassadors, corporate and individual sponsors, and many exciting and well-known guests.
On June 23rd you will see the magnificent Lisa Chavez performing Carmen along with Brandie Sutton as Micaela, Jonathan Tetelman as the dashing Don José, and, Kevin Short as Escamillo, and Nicole Butler as Frasquita. All of our leading artists have performed at the Met and/or other large opera houses in the world.
Even if you’ve seen Carmen many times, you will once again enjoy the magnificence of the music featuring many of the world’s most famous singers. Our Gala evening promises to be the most sought-after ticket of the spring social season in the Nation’s Capital.