DC Swim Week 2018 - Resort Collection Show
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: DC Swim Week 2018 - Resort Collection Show
WHEN: Friday, July 27, 2018 – 6:30pm - 11:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Front Row VIP: $210 (Doors open at 6:30pm. Includes: Red carpet reception with an open champagne bar, Hors-d’oeuvres, Hair product kit from Balmain Paris Hair Couture, Peroni open bar, Invitation to private Press Reception July 25 at La Vie Penthouse-Wharf, A ticket to the After Party July 28 at L2 lounge)
Second Row VIP: $149 (Doors open at 6:30pm. Includes: Red carpet reception with an open champagne bar, Hors-d’oeuvres, Sag bags, Peroni Open bar, A ticket to the after party at L2 lounge)
Third Row - General Admission: $99 (Doors open at 8:00pm. Includes A complimentary glass of champagne, swag bags, Peroni open bar)
Fourth Row - General Admission: $79 (Doors open at 8:00pm. Includes A complimentary glass of champagne and Peroni open bar)
Standing-room-only or Theater seating - General Admission: $49 (Doors open at 8:00pm)
RESERVATION: Online Eventbrite registration required.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21+.
On July 27, 16 plus designers from Washington, D.C. and all around the world will unveil their Spring/Summer 2019 Collections in Swimwear, Activewear, Lingerie and Accessories at the Resort Collection Show.
SHOW HOST AND SPECIAL GUEST MODEL:
Mrs. United States 2017 Lauren Zeigler
AMENITIES:
- VIP red carpet reception
- Champagne piano lounge
- Dj and live performances
- Peroni Lounge - Open bar
- Swag bags
- Live stream broadcast
EVENT DETAILS:
6:30pm-7:45pm – Red carpet VIP reception
8:00pm – General Admission
8:30pm – Opening remarks
8:45pm-10:45pm – Resort collection 16-20 runway fashion shows with live entertainment
10:45pm-11:30pm – Photo ops with DCSW #swimsaquad models and social hour